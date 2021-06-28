Logo
Algorithmia Selected for Use by Raytheon Technologies

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2021
Raytheon will use Algorithmia’s MLOps platform to support development of the U.S. Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node program

SEATTLE, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorithmia, the leading provider of enterprise machine learning operations (MLOps) software, has been selected by Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (: RTX) business to support the team’s development of the U.S. Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program. TITAN is a tactical ground station that finds and tracks threats to support long-range precision targeting.

Algorithmia, along with other leaders in artificial intelligence and machine learning, will enable Raytheon Technologies TITAN team to deliver easily digestible data to Army operators. TITAN will ingest data from space and high-altitude, aerial and terrestrial sensors to provide targetable data to defense systems. It also provides multi-source intelligence support to targeting, and situational awareness and understanding for commanders.

Algorithmia’s MLOps platform has been used by over 130,000 data scientists in a wide range of organizations. Its customers include large and midsize enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, the United Nations and multiple government intelligence agencies. The company’s momentum is a product of growing interest in AI-based applications and the need organizations have to efficiently manage cost and security for machine learning models.

“Machine learning significantly accelerates the process by which organizations can uncover important data points and respond to critical issues,” said Diego Oppenheimer, CEO of Algorithmia. “Our platform streamlines the deployment of machine learning models into production while providing important oversight, including review for ethical standards, to ensure models operate when and how they should, which makes Algorithmia a natural fit for sensitive applications. We are excited to join Raytheon in supporting its work with the U.S. Army.”

About Algorithmia

For machine learning leaders that need to put ML models into production faster, more securely and cost-effectively within their existing operational processes, Algorithmia is MLOps software that manages all stages of the ML lifecycle within existing operational processes. Unlike inefficient, expensive and insecure do-it-yourself MLOps management solutions that lock users into specific technology stacks, Algorithmia automates ML deployment, optimizes collaboration between operations and development, leverages existing SDLC and CI/CD processes and provides advanced security and governance. Over 130,000 engineers and data scientists have used Algorithmia’s platform to date, including non-governmental organizations, government intelligence agencies and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.algorithmia.com.

Effort sponsored by the U.S. Government under Other Transaction number W15QKN-17-9-5555 between the Consortium Management Group, Inc., and the Government. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon.

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
[email protected]

