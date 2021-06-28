Adcore Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") ( TSX:ADCO, Financial)(FSE:ADQ)( OTCQX:ADCOF, Financial), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), has announced that its common shares are now qualified for trading under the ticker symbol ADCOF on the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX"), a United States trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol ADCO and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ADQ.

The OTCQX is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQX helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation. OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Given that Adcore is now traded on OTCQX, the Company is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

"Many of our U.S. based investors have been waiting for some while for the Company to start trading on the OTCQX. As anticipated, I'm happy to announce that today we will begin trading on the OTCQX." commented Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer of Adcore Inc. "This is yet another demonstration of the Company's commitment to building long term shareholder value both in the U.S. and Canada. We believe this will complement our Toronto Stock Exchange listing by further broadening our visibility to a large investor audience as we continue to create unique solutions and drive growth as a marketing innovator in the e-commerce sector."

"Moreover, I believe that once the Company is DTC eligible, this will further improve our overall liquidity and help to accelerate the expansion of our shareholder base in North America over time." Mr. Brill concluded.

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising, and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

ABOUT OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, as they relate to the Company, including: securing DTC eligibility and the intended benefits of DTC eligibility; have been used to identify these forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd,

GM North America U.S. Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations Canada Investor Relations Virtus Advisory Group Telephone: 647-497-5337 Telephone: 203-972-9200 Telephone: 416-644-5081 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653264/Adcore-Announces-Commencement-of-Trading-on-the-OTCQXR-Best-Market-in-the-United-States



