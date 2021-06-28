New Career Programs Will Help Ensure Your Student Becomes the Office "MVP"

Miami Virtual Program, Arizona (MVPAZ), a full-time, online public district program, is adding career-focused courses so that high school students can get a leg up on their competition, earning valuable career experience while still in school, and potentially saving thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Beginning this fall, students at MVPAZ will be able to explore career classes in IT, Health & Human Services, Business & Marketing, and Art, Audio/Visual Technology & Communications.

“There is a huge skills gap in this country. Recruiters need employees with certain skills and traditional education is having trouble getting the job done,” said MVPAZ Head of School Bouchra Bouanani. “Our hope here is to give future job-seekers a chance to explore a career path while still in high school. Check it out. Try. Fail. If you don’t like it, move on to something else, but gain some experience in the process.”

According to some+statistics, U.S. students are over $1.7 trillion dollars in student loan debt, spread out over 44 million borrowers. Students at MVPAZ can take college-credit courses in certain fields saving them time and money if they decide to go on to the next level of education.

These services will be available for all interested MVPAZ students in grades 8-11, starting with careers exploration in 8th grade. This is the first year MVPAZ will offer 11th grade.

Overall, MVPAZ is available to students in grades K–11 who are residents of Arizona. By combining personalized online instruction, hands-on curriculum, and the support of highly qualified Arizona certified teachers, MVPAZ helps students discover and reach their full potential.

For any questions about the Career Prep classes, please contact Ms. Bouchra Bouanani at [email protected].

About Miami Virtual Program, Arizona

Miami Virtual Program, Arizona (MVPAZ) is an online public-school program of the Miami, AZ Unified School District that serves students in grades K-11. MVPAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). MVPAZ’s individualized approach gives Arizona students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more about MVPAZ, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmvpaz.k12.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005169/en/