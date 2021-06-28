Avinger Announces Key Opinion Leader Presentations at Vascular Conferences in Germany

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Avinger, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced key opinion leader (KOL) presentations featuring the company's Lumivascular technology at two important vascular conferences held in Germany: the annual German CLI Congress and the Essen Vascular Conference.

Dr. Arne Schwindt, a vascular surgeon from St. Franziskus Hospital Münster in Germany, gave a presentation featuring Avinger's Lumivascular technology at the annual Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) Congress in Germany. The CLI Congress encompasses a comprehensive educational agenda with a focus on avoiding amputations and treatment of patients with PAD. The presentation titled "OCT guided atherectomy" presented cases on patients treated with Pantheris to outline the advantages of onboard OCT imaging.

Dr. Schwindt noted, "More traditional treatment methods like ballooning and stenting have their merits, however between 10% and 40% of patients treated with a stent experience restenosis and recurrence of symptoms within the first year. If these treatment failures lead to CLI, options are limited. Lumivascular atherectomy with Pantheris provides the tool to clean occluded stents under visual guidance and recover patients from CLI. We are very pleased with the clinical results post-treatment, and I believe that patients will benefit from this treatment modality using Avinger's on-board imaging atherectomy device."

Dr. Michael Lichtenberg, head of the department of angiology at Klinikum Arnsberg and president of the German Society of Angiology, commented, "The results from using Avinger's image guided atherectomy in our clinical practice have been meaningful. Patients benefit greatly as physicians can treat challenging lesions while avoiding injury to the native vessel structure. In addition, by using the Avinger technology, we can reduce the amount of radiation needed during the intervention."

Earlier this month, Dr. Schwindt also gave a presentation featuring Avinger technology at the Essen Vascular Conference. Essen Vascular is an annual regional conference with approximately 300 attendees. The conference has an educational agenda with a focus on conservative and interventional PAD treatments and AV-shunts. The presentation titled "Atherectomy of the common femoral artery - what's possible interventionally?" focused on patients treated with Avinger's image-guided devices.

Atherectomy is a minimally invasive treatment for PAD in which a catheter-based device is used to remove plaque from a blood vessel. Lumivascular technology allows physicians, for the first time ever, to see inside the artery during an atherectomy procedure by using an imaging modality called optical coherence tomography, or OCT, that is displayed on Avinger's proprietary Lightbox console. Physicians performing atherectomy with other devices must rely solely on X-ray images as well as tactile feedback to guide their interventions while treating complicated arterial disease. With the Lumivascular approach, physicians can more accurately navigate their devices and treat PAD lesions, thanks to the real-time OCT images generated from inside the artery, without exposing healthcare workers and patients to the negative effects of ionizing radiation.

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first and only image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). PAD is estimated to affect over 12 million people in the U.S. and over 200 million worldwide. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox imaging console, the Ocelot and Tigereye™ family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future performance, patient and physician benefits of our products, and physician adoption of our products. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include our dependency on a limited number of products; the resource requirements related to our products; the timing and outcome of clinical trial results; as well as the other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 6, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Avinger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

