Route1 Receives 197 LPR Systems Order Under the State of California ALPR Contract

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF)( TSXV:ROI, Financial) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of data-centric business empowerment solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PCS Mobile, received a purchase order from a State of California law enforcement agency to purchase 197 state-of-the-art Automatic License Plate Recognition ("ALPR") systems that will be deployed in patrol vehicles. The revenue to be generated by Route1 from the 199 ALPR systems purchase order is approximately US $1.3 million and will be recognized as the ALPR systems are delivered to the client which is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021.

As announced in June 2020, Route1 was awarded a three-year contract with seven, one-year contract renewal option years by the State of California. The contract is to provide the State of California's officers with a state-of-the-art ALPR system that will enhance officer safety and significantly improve operations. Route1's ALPR system partner for this contract is Security Center AutoVuTM from Genetec Inc.

Agencies throughout the State of California and others can take advantage of this partnership to purchase ALPR systems for their agencies. In support of making this partnership accessible to statewide and other law enforcement agencies, PCS Mobile has provided a complete catalog of installation, support services and accessories for those agencies that utilize the contract, as well as trade-in capabilities to upgrade to the AutoVu system from their existing ALPR technology.

Security Center AutoVuTM

Security Center AutoVu™ is an ALPR system that helps law enforcement agencies, commercial organizations and parking authorities locate vehicle of interest, solve cases and enforce parking regulations. Its line of specialized ALPR devices can be deployed in fixed and mobile applications and deliver high performance in the most demanding situations. Route1 has been the Genetec™ AutoVu Premier Partner of the Year for the last five years.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information visit: www.route1.com.

