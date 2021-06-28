GenTech's Closes Acquisition of Fizzique, Award-Winning Sparkling Protein Drinks

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company") ( www.gentechholdings.com ), an emerging leader in the high-end Premium Coffee ( www.secretjavas.com ) and Functional Foods ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ) marketplaces, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its acquisition of Fizzique, LLC ("Fizzique") ( www.drinkfizzique.com ), maker of unique clear, sparkling protein drinks.

"Our Sinfit Nutrition roll-up strategy continues to pick up steam, with the addition of a tremendous award-winning product line from Fizzique," commented Leonard Armenta, President of GenTech & CEO of SINFIT Nutrition.

Fizzique was developed by industry veteran David Jenkins, the founder of Detour Bar, the first candy protein bar, and Designer Whey, the first protein designed with women in mind. Fizzique's product line stands on the shoulders of seven US patents, and was voted Best Functional Drink and Most Innovative Protein Drink Brand in the US by the Supply Side West CPG Editor's Choice US Food and Drink Awards in 2018 and 2019.

Fizzique has sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com as well as in Walmart physical stores. Management anticipates strong potential for the product to be picked up at scale by some of the largest retailers in the US marketplace given its existing purchase order track record.

Armenta added, "This acquisition gives us a larger brand presence on the beverage side, helping to round out our end-market exposure. The R&D and innovation behind Fizzique is exceptional, with seven patents, multiple top product awards, and a track record that shows rapid path potential to large, widespread purchase orders. This is arguably the clearest, cleanest, and most refreshing protein drink ever made. And we are thrilled to help bring it to stores across the US and around the world."

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company offers a high-end Coffee Subscription service called Secret Javas. It also owns and operates leading functional foods brand, Sinfit Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

