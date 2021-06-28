Signature Select Canadian Fund Buys Galaxy Digital Holdings, Royal Bank of Canada, LG Chem, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Manulife Financial Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Galaxy Digital Holdings, Royal Bank of Canada, LG Chem, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Magna International Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Manulife Financial Corp, Microsoft Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Select Canadian Fund. As of 2021Q1, Signature Select Canadian Fund owns 105 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signature Select Canadian Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signature+select+canadian+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,899,945 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.53% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 359,774 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65% Power Corporation of Canada (POW) - 704,313 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 177,057 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (GLXY) - 841,262 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. New Position

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 841,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $91.19 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $105.48. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 131,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in LG Chem Ltd. The purchase prices were between $775000 and $1028000, with an estimated average price of $918533. The stock is now traded at around $838000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $64.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 105,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $116.1, with an estimated average price of $89.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 50,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $144.8 and $240.55, with an estimated average price of $177.21. The stock is now traded at around $215.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 366,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 68.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $94.24, with an estimated average price of $77.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 117,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.8 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 497,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in First Quantum Minerals Ltd by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 372,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in Keyera Corp by 161.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 180,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $29.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 158,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $297.05 and $322.95, with an estimated average price of $308.85.

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16.

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 51.52%. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $119.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 87,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 21.53%. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $22.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 1,899,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 59.38%. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $223.58. The stock is now traded at around $268.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 19,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd by 53.02%. The sale prices were between $434.52 and $556, with an estimated average price of $500.73. The stock is now traded at around $560.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 13,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc by 33.34%. The sale prices were between $36.29 and $46.19, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 202,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 42.41%. The sale prices were between $50.54 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 121,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.