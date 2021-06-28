Signature Select Canadian Fund Buys Galaxy Digital Holdings, Royal Bank of Canada, LG Chem, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Manulife Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Signature Select Canadian Fund Buys Galaxy Digital Holdings, Royal Bank of Canada, LG Chem, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Manulife Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Signature Select Canadian Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Galaxy Digital Holdings, Royal Bank of Canada, LG Chem, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Magna International Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Manulife Financial Corp, Microsoft Corp, Pembina Pipeline Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Select Canadian Fund. As of 2021Q1, Signature Select Canadian Fund owns 105 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signature Select Canadian Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signature+select+canadian+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Signature Select Canadian Fund
  1. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,899,945 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.53%
  2. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 359,774 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.65%
  3. Power Corporation of Canada (POW) - 704,313 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  4. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 177,057 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
  5. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (GLXY) - 841,262 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (GLXY)

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.01 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 841,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $91.19 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $105.48. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 131,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LG Chem Ltd (051910)

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in LG Chem Ltd. The purchase prices were between $775000 and $1028000, with an estimated average price of $918533. The stock is now traded at around $838000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A)

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $64.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 105,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MG)

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $116.1, with an estimated average price of $89.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 50,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Volkswagen AG (VOW3)

Signature Select Canadian Fund initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $144.8 and $240.55, with an estimated average price of $177.21. The stock is now traded at around $215.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $35.82 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 366,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 68.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $94.24, with an estimated average price of $77.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 117,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $20.8 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 497,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM)

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in First Quantum Minerals Ltd by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $21.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 372,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Keyera Corp (KEY)

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in Keyera Corp by 161.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 180,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diageo PLC (DGE)

Signature Select Canadian Fund added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $28.13 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $29.65. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 158,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL)

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $35.17.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (ROG)

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $297.05 and $322.95, with an estimated average price of $308.85.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: SLM Corp (SLM)

Signature Select Canadian Fund sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16.

Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 51.52%. The sale prices were between $80.8 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $119.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 87,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 21.53%. The sale prices were between $17.78 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $22.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 1,899,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 59.38%. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $223.58. The stock is now traded at around $268.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.18%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 19,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH)

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd by 53.02%. The sale prices were between $434.52 and $556, with an estimated average price of $500.73. The stock is now traded at around $560.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 13,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.B)

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc by 33.34%. The sale prices were between $36.29 and $46.19, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 202,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Signature Select Canadian Fund reduced to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 42.41%. The sale prices were between $50.54 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Signature Select Canadian Fund still held 121,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Signature Select Canadian Fund. Also check out:

1. Signature Select Canadian Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Signature Select Canadian Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Signature Select Canadian Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Signature Select Canadian Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider