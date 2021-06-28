Logo
Voip-Pal Files New Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against Facebook/WhatsApp, Google, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, Asserting its Mobile Gateway Patents in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

The new lawsuits in Waco, TX assert a new family of patents

WACO, Texas, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. (“Voip-Pal”, “Company”) ( VPLM) announces that it has filed patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division, against the following defendants:

  • Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-665
  • Google LLC; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-668
  • Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-669
  • Apple Inc.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-670
  • AT&T Inc.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-671
  • Verizon Communications Inc.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-672
  • T-Mobile US; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-674

The complaints allege infringement of Voip-Pal’s United States Patent Nos. 8,630,234 and 10,880,721, entitled “Mobile Gateway.” The actions in these complaints concern the defendants’ use of Voip-Pal’s proprietary communications technology to provide mobile devices, such as smartphones, access to optimal routing infrastructure based on their location.

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.
Voip-Pal.Com, Inc. (“Voip-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation ( VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website: www.voip-pal.com

IR inquiries: [email protected]

IR Contact: Rich Inza (954) 495-4600

