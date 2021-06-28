JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) and C6 Bank announced today that they have entered into a strategic agreement, whereby JPMorgan Chase will take a 40% ownership stake in the full-service Brazilian digital bank, subject to regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to be partnering with one of Brazil’s fastest growing digital banks,” said Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of International Consumer for JPMorgan Chase. “We’ve admired C6 Bank, its management team and their strategy for some time. With an impressive platform and product suite, they are well-positioned to sustain their growth trajectory and build a strong franchise. We look forward to supporting C6 Bank in its aspiration to be a long-term winner in the Brazilian banking market.”

Launched in 2019, C6 Bank has amassed more than 7 million customers on its digital platform. Positioned as an aspirational brand, C6 Bank offers a full suite of products including multi-currency checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, travel and loyalty programs, investment and lending products for individuals as well as banking and payments products for small businesses.

“Partnering with JPMorgan Chase, a global leader in financial services and a trusted name in retail banking, is a game-changer,” said Marcelo Kalim, CEO and co-founder of C6 Bank. “With their support, we will invest and scale our business in a way that continues to provide Brazilian customers with best-in-class digital banking products to help them accomplish their goals.”

Brazil is one of the largest retail banking markets in the world. Unprecedented regulatory reform and infrastructure modernization has led to increased competition and consumers have shown a high rate of digital adoption. Driven mainly by mobile banking usage, more than 60% of banking transactions in Brazil are conducted digitally1, a statistic that has risen steadily in recent years.

“It’s inspiring to bring our global capabilities and expertise to support a Brazilian digital bank as it takes its next leap forward,” said Daniel Darahem, Senior Country Officer of Brazil for JPMorgan Chase. “We’re also pleased to be supporting the country’s efforts to advance and transform the consumer banking market.”

JPMorgan Chase has had local presence in Brazil for nearly 60 years, offering expertise in Corporate and Investment Banking, Markets, Wholesale Payments, Private Banking and Asset Management. The bank’s retail banking business, branded Chase, offers a broad range of consumer banking products in the U.S. and has more than 55 million digitally active customers.

About C6 Bank

C6 Bank is one of the fastest growing full-service digital banks in Brazil with more than 1,600 employees and more than 7 million customers. Launched in 2019, the company offers a range of services, including checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, free toll tags, multi-currency global accounts, investments and lending products. C6 Bank serves individuals as well as small and midsize businesses and has accounts opened in all of Brazil’s 5,570 municipalities. Additional information is available at: www.c6bank.com.br%2F

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

___________________________
1 Source: Febraban Banking Technology Survey 2021

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210628005666r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005666/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment