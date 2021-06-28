Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Athenex, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ATNX), Canoo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOEV), Ebix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EBIX), and Intrusion, Inc. (NasdaqCM: INTZ)

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Athenex, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ATNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against ATNX alleging ATNX made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; (ii) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR; (iii) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (iv) that the Company’s Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; (v) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company’s NDA in its current form; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a ATNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Canoo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOEV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against GOEV alleging that GOEV misled investors by misrepresenting and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services segment was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) that the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Ebix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EBIX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against EBIX alleging that EBIX failed to disclose to investors: (i) that there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in EBIX’s gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (ii) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (iii) that the Company’s independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with EBIX regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of EBIX’s outside legal counsel; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, EBIX’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Intrusion, Inc. (NasdaqCM: INTZ)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against INTZ alleging that INTZ failed to disclose to investors: (i) that INTZ’s Shield product was merely a repackaging of existing technology in the Company’s portfolio; (ii) that Shield lacked the patents, certifications, and insurance critical to the sale of cybersecurity products; (iii) that the Company had overstated the efficacy of Shield’s purported ability to protect against cyberattacks; (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, INTZ’s Shield was reasonably unlikely to generate significant revenue; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

