Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Athenex, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ATNX), Canoo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOEV), Ebix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EBIX), and Intrusion, Inc. (NasdaqCM: INTZ)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Athenex, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ATNX), Canoo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOEV), Ebix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EBIX), and Intrusion, Inc. (NasdaqCM: INTZ)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Athenex, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ATNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against ATNX alleging ATNX made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data included in the Oral Paclitaxel plus Encequidar NDA presented a safety risk to patients in terms of an increase in neutropenia-related sequalae; (ii) the uncertainty over the results of the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR) at week 19 conducted by BICR; (iii) the BICR reconciliation and re-read process may have introduced unmeasured bias and influence on the BICR; (iv) that the Company’s Phase 3 study that was used to file the NDA was inadequate and not well-conducted in a patient population with metastatic breast cancer representative of the U.S. population, such that the FDA would recommended a new such clinical trial; (v) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the Company’s NDA in its current form; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a ATNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Canoo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOEV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against GOEV alleging that GOEV misled investors by misrepresenting and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the Company's engineering services segment was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) that the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an GOEV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Ebix, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EBIX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against EBIX alleging that EBIX failed to disclose to investors: (i) that there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in EBIX’s gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (ii) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (iii) that the Company’s independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with EBIX regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of EBIX’s outside legal counsel; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, EBIX’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a EBIX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Intrusion, Inc. (NasdaqCM: INTZ)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against INTZ alleging that INTZ failed to disclose to investors: (i) that INTZ’s Shield product was merely a repackaging of existing technology in the Company’s portfolio; (ii) that Shield lacked the patents, certifications, and insurance critical to the sale of cybersecurity products; (iii) that the Company had overstated the efficacy of Shield’s purported ability to protect against cyberattacks; (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, INTZ’s Shield was reasonably unlikely to generate significant revenue; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an INTZ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3MTU3NSM0MjcyNDUzIzIyMDUwMzY=
ef241fa6-7499-4831-ae6d-a47706acad6e
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment