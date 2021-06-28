Logo
Ocean Casino Resort Hosts Atlantic City's Largest Collection of Aristocrat Gaming's™ New Buffalo Link™ Slot Game

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino players across the U.S. are stampeding for Aristocrat Gaming's™ new Buffalo Link™ slot game. Now Atlantic City players can enjoy the city's largest collection of Buffalo Link games at Ocean Casino Resort.

Buffalo_Link_combo_image.jpg

LINK: Click to learn more and watch a video about Buffalo Link

"We are thrilled to offer our customers the largest collection of Aristocrat Gaming's™ newest and most exciting title – Buffalo Link™ in Atlantic City," said Steven Pfann, Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations for Ocean Casino Resort. "As we advance towards what is expected to be a very busy and successful summer here at Ocean, the addition of this highly-anticipated slot product will only serve to bolster our casino floor."

"Player response to Buffalo Link has been absolutely incredible, and they love how the traditional fun of Buffalo meets the thrill of Lightning Link and Dragon Link," Aristocrat Gaming's Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Business Analytics Jon Hanlin said. "Now to bring Atlantic City's largest collection of Buffalo Link games to Ocean Casino Resort is exciting for us as we play a role in the city's full reopening."

Buffalo is the gaming industry's most popular theme, and Buffalo Link combines the theme and features of Buffalo with the thrill and functionality of Aristocrat's legendary Lighting Link™ and Dragon Link™. Buffalo Link brings the popular Hold & Spin functionality and five denominations to the Buffalo brand, and staying true to the legacy of Buffalo, Buffalo Link retains its classic Free Games feature along with exciting, new enhancements.

Join Aristocrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT
Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,937 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 4 upscale dining restaurants; 11 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 5,000-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and America's #1 Sports Book operator, William Hill, offering both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Ocean Walk, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
For Aristocrat:
Paul Speirs-Hernandez, [email protected]
Meghan Sleik, [email protected]

For Ocean Casino Resort:
Liza Costandino
Director of Public Relations & Social Media
[email protected]

Brian Brennan
Public Relations Manager
[email protected]

Aristocrat_Ocean_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA25105&sd=2021-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ocean-casino-resort-hosts-atlantic-citys-largest-collection-of-aristocrat-gamings-new-buffalo-link-slot-game-301321086.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA25105&Transmission_Id=202106281201PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA25105&DateId=20210628
