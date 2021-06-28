Logo
Sun Life launches expanded Dental Health Center with "Ask-a-dentist" feature and insights From the desk of Dr. Pink

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 28, 2021

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has launched an expanded Dental Health Center on SunLife.com/us, offering information, insights, and dental advice to general consumers, as well as a cost estimator tool for members. The Sun Life Dental Health Center also offers a special new feature: From the desk of Dr. Pink, which provides ongoing expertise, insights, and guidance from Sun Life's senior dental consultant, Dr. Michael J. Pink, DDS.

Sun_Life_Dr_Pink.jpg

"As a dental provider I am looking forward to helping a broader range of consumers access helpful resources to maintain better oral health," said Dr. Pink. "Dental health can have a huge impact on overall health, so it's important that we help everyone stay informed and healthy."

Content on Sun Life's Dental Health Center offers dental benefits guidance from Sun Life experts and curated educational information on dental care. Features include:

  • Oral health center – An education hub for all things oral health, including videos and articles ranging from preparing for a dental visit to everyday care and tips to maintain good oral health.
  • Ask-a-dentist – Consumers can ask a panel of licensed dentists any question and will get a response within 24 hours.
  • Dental news – Frequent updates on relevant dental care and oral health news.
  • Find a dentist – Locate a dental care provider within the Sun Life network, which can save out-of-pocket costs.
  • Risk assessments – Sets of questions to inform of risk for certain oral health conditions.
  • Cost estimator tool – Sun Life Dental members can get a sense of the cost of dental services in their geographic areas before their next office visit.
  • Dental insurance basics – Information and articles to help people better understand dental benefits.

"We are committed to helping everyone improve and maintain good oral health, whether that's with information, insurance coverage, or a combination of both," said Joi Tillman, vice president of Voluntary, Dental & Vision at Sun Life U.S. "We are looking forward to expanding the Dental Health Center on a continuous basis, to serve and support more consumers as we grow."

Sun Life provides dental insurance to employer clients, and offers the Sun Life Dental Network, one of the largest dental PPO networks in the country with over 130,000 unique providers, according to Zelis Network Analytics data as of September 2020.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1,304 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

Media contacts:
Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
781-800-3609
[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.
https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial
https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

Sun_Life_Financial_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE25851&sd=2021-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-launches-expanded-dental-health-center-with-ask-a-dentist-feature-and-insights-from-the-desk-of-dr-pink-301321092.html

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE25851&Transmission_Id=202106281206PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE25851&DateId=20210628
