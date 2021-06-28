Logo
Wicker Elected South Carolina Bankers Association Chairman

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 28, 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K. Wayne Wicker, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. and South Atlantic Bank, has been elected chairman of the South Carolina Bankers Association (SCBA). He was elected by a vote of SCBA members at their annual meeting and will begin serving a one-year term on July 1, 2021.

Wayne_Wicker__72.jpg

Wicker has more than 30 years of banking experience in the South Carolina market. He began his career with C&S Bank in 1987 and worked for Anchor Bank and as a correspondent banker with Nexity Bank before becoming a founding member of South Atlantic Bank in 2007. South Atlantic Bank has 11 offices along the South Carolina coast and $1 billion in assets.

"I am truly honored to be elected to this position by my peers. Our continued focus will be to support our banks in South Carolina as our communities, state and economy continue to recover," said Wicker.

"I have known Wayne since he began his banking career and have really enjoyed working with him these past 10 years. He is a great banker and is highly respected by his peers throughout the state. As chairman, he will be leading our industry during the period of economic recovery and growth that will benefit all South Carolinians," said SCBA President and CEO Fred Green.

Wicker succeeds James Bennett, Mid-South area executive for First Citizens Bank.

Wicker holds a B.S. degree in business administration from The Citadel and has completed The Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University and the South Carolina Bankers School at the University of South Carolina. He was recently appointed by the Governor to serve on the South Carolina State Board of Financial Institutions. He also serves on the membership council of the American Bankers Association and as treasurer on the board of directors for The Citadel Brigadier Foundation. A former member of the South Carolina Air National Guard, Wicker is a Gulf War veteran. He and his wife Mary live in Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina Bankers Association is the professional trade association organized to effectively represent the common interest and welfare of the banking industry in South Carolina and to promote the professional development of its members and their employees. The South Carolina Bankers Association's mission is to serve as a reliable and responsible source of information and education about the areas of importance to the industry, and to be the key advocate in helping our member institutions in legislative, regulatory, educational and value-added services. You can learn more at www.scbankers.org.

Contact:
Beth Branham, Director of Marketing
[email protected]
843.848.2030

favicon.png?sn=CL26014&sd=2021-06-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wicker-elected-south-carolina-bankers-association-chairman-301321095.html

SOURCE South Atlantic Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL26014&Transmission_Id=202106281208PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL26014&DateId=20210628
