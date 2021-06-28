eWorld Companies, Inc. Prepares for Return to OTC Markets Current Information Status

Escondido, CA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- eWorld Companies, Inc. ( EWRC) announced today that the company is in the final stages of completing its quarterly reports and expects to have them filed and to receive official confirmation of its return to “Current Information” on OTC Markets within the next ten to fourteen days.



eWorld Companies’ CEO Pablo Gallardo Wagner explained, “After reaching OTC Markets ‘Current Information’ status earlier this year, we were recently downgraded to ‘Limited Information” due to late filing of quarterly reports. We are now very close to having these reports ready to file, after which they will be reviewed by OTC Markets and the company will once again return to ‘Current Information’ status. We anticipate that this process will be completed within the next 10 to 14 days. Meanwhile, I am happy to report that work is continuing unabated at our operating subsidiary Angelini Trading Company and that this issue will not impede us in any way as we continue to move forward with our 2021 expansion plans.”

Additional information about the company’s near-term business plans and activities will be released over the coming days and weeks. More information can be found on the company’s websites https://ewrcinc.com/ and https://angelinitrading.co .



ABOUT EWORLD COMPANIES, INC.



eWorld Companies, Inc. is the Parent Company of Angelini Trading Company, a Los Angeles area-based company that distributes 26 varieties of wine from 5 different family-owned wineries, 2 different handmade Italian pasta factories, and a premier olive oil company that won the 2014 award for best olive oil in the world, and other specialty food items seldom seen in the U.S. market. eWorld’s top priority and sole focus now is the rollout of Angelini Trading’s line of Caponero and Benevento brand wines for the U.S. consumer market. Wines have already been delivered and purchase orders received from the first 200 retail outlets, with many additional orders and deliveries expected to be announced soon.

Angelini Trading Company was formed in 2012 by Richard Angelini and his cousin, Roberto Adamo, with the objective to source the highest-level products available from the Italian peninsula for export to the rest of the world, with primary focus on the U.S. market. The Angelini and Adamo families have been merchants and artists since the 1600's. Unfortunately, Richard Angelini passed away in 2017, but the company remains in family hands with his wife Christina now serving as the company’s President.

For more information visit https://ewrcinc.com and/or https://angelinitrading.co .

