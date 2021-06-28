Scala Data Centers Receives Carbon Neutral Certification in Brazil

PR Newswire

Pioneering Latin American Data Center Company Already Operates with 100% Renewable Energy

Scala Experiences Robust Growth with Sustainably Focused Business Model

SAO PAULO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers ("Scala" or the "Company"), the sustainable hyperscale data center platform founded by DigitalBridge, the digital infrastructure investment platform of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), announced that it has reached net zero carbon emissions in 2020/2021 in Brazil. Following this achievement, with 100% of its energy consumption provided from renewable and certified sources, Scala became the first Latin American data center company to attain carbon neutrality.

Scala has invested in carbon compensation projects that will also deliver a number of other sustainable development benefits to Brazil:

Preventing deforestation in 105,000 hectares of rainforest and building sustainable economic livelihoods for communities in the northern region of Brazil , along the Purus, Juruá and Valparaíso rivers, in the state of Acre.

, along the Purus, Juruá and Valparaíso rivers, in the state of Acre. Changing the fuel source of the kilns at the Kitambar ceramics factory in the state of Pernambuco to renewable biomasses such as mesquite and cashew tree wood to help protect a region of 895 square kilometers from deforestation.

The Company's CarbonNeutral® certification was achieved through Scala's commitment to projects to significantly increase energy efficiency and reduce water consumption. In addition, Scala is operating under 100% renewable energy since 2020 under long term PPAs backed by renewable energy certificates (RECs).

"Actions speak louder than promises, and our commitment to sustainability is evident through our dedication to supporting an array of different projects throughout Brazil," said Christiana Weisshuhn, Executive Director of Strategy and Marketing at Scala. "We want a better future for our employees, our customers, the communities in which we operate, and our society at large, and we are proud to be doing our part."

"We are setting a new standard for the data center industry by proving through tangible actions that it is possible to reconcile robust growth with investments based on sustainability," said Marcos Peigo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scala. "Scala delivers today what our global customers are demanding to be the standard for years to come, and Scala's pioneering spirit in this area is a pillar of our business strategy. I am proud to lead a company that considers sustainability a top priority, and I hope Scala paves the way for other businesses to conduct themselves responsibly."

The CarbonNeutral® company certification was issued by Natural Capital Partners, the leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance with more than 20 years of experience and more than 300 global customers. "We are delighted to be working with Scala on its carbon neutral programme as the Company supports these critical projects in Brazil," said Rebecca Fay, Chief Marketing Officer at Natural Capital Partners. "Preventing deforestation and shifting to sustainable fuel use are two of the highest impact ways that we can deal with climate change, and we are grateful for Scala's important work."

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is a platform for Sustainable Hyperscale Data Centers based in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge. Developed to meet and overcome the growing demand for digital access in Latin America, Scala has a highly qualified team of more than 200 professionals and applies a flexible commercial approach to offer exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale customers, service providers in cloud, software providers (SaaS) and large companies. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of ultramodern data centers, with high availability, great energy efficiency index and extremely high density. All of this combined with the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG program (Environmental, Social, Governance). For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scala-data-centers-receives-carbon-neutral-certification-in-brazil-301321193.html

SOURCE Scala Data Centers