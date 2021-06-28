Logo
Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, a Premier Independent Wealth Manager in the Pacific Northwest, to Join Focus as a Partner Firm

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers ("Badgley Phelps"), a registered investment adviser (RIA) headquartered in Seattle, Washington, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 1966 by Walter Phelps and Charles Badgley, Badgley Phelps provides customized wealth and investment management services to ultra-high net worth and high net worth families and individuals, corporations and foundations. Over five decades, Badgley Phelps has become one of the premiere RIAs in the Pacific Northwest and is well-known for the caliber of its services and its deep, long-standing client relationships. Badgley Phelps is highly differentiated by its long history, well established business, and the continuity of its multigenerational management team.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Focus," said Steve Phelps, President, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer of Badgley Phelps. "Taking this step will preserve the Badgley Phelps legacy for generations to come, while enabling us to continue operating autonomously, managing our business and clients the way we have always done. This partnership also positions us for the next phase of our growth by providing access to a robust suite of new tools and services, especially Focus' trust and cash/credit solutions, to further our clients' success. We believe that becoming part of the large and diverse group of firms in the Focus partnership will yield many benefits to our business in the years to come."

"We are honored to welcome Badgley Phelps to Focus," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Focus. "As our fifthnew partner firm this year, this addition is a notable demonstration of the power of our unique value proposition in attracting excellent partners. Badgley Phelps is a leading wealth manager with a strong track record of growth and a long history of success in building and sustaining a high quality client base. Badgley Phelps will benefit from our scale advantages and our extensive resources to further grow its business. Our ability to offer the sophisticated tools and solutions that our partner firms can utilize to meet the evolving needs of their clients enables our partners to consistently remain at the forefront of the industry."

Cambridge International Partners LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Badgley Phelps.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers is a registered investment adviser headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm provides customized financial planning and investment management services to ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals, families, corporations, and foundations and has expertise in the individual selection of equities, fixed income securities and liquid alternatives. For more information about Badgley Phelps, please visit www.badgley.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653356/Badgley-Phelps-Wealth-Managers-a-Premier-Independent-Wealth-Manager-in-the-Pacific-Northwest-to-Join-Focus-as-a-Partner-Firm

img.ashx?id=653356

