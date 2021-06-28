Dana Incorporated Announces Leadership Change for its Light Vehicle Drive Systems Business

PR Newswire

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced a leadership change for its Light Vehicle Drive Systems business.

Industry veteran Byron Foster, who most recently served as Dana's senior vice president and chief commercial, marketing, and communications officer, will succeed Bob Pyle as president, Light Vehicle Drive Systems. Mr. Pyle announced that he will be leaving Dana, effective July 9, to accept a CEO position outside the mobility industry.

Mr. Foster previously served in senior executive roles at Johnson Controls, Inc., and Adient plc for more than two decades.

"Byron's tremendous commercial and operational experience, coupled with his commitment to customer centricity, make him an ideal fit to lead our Light Vehicle business," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "I'd like to thank Bob for his leadership and service to Dana as he helps to ensure a smooth transition."

Mr. Foster earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration degree from Northwestern University.

