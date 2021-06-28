Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Roblox Corp, DocuSign Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Yalla Group

New Purchases: RBLX, FUTU, CPNG, PLTK, OSCR, ONTF, DOCN, TUYA, BMBL, XM, TBA, ROOT, SRNGU, SVFAU, REVHU, AGCB, OLO, LMACU, SVFC, AFRM, PAQCU, LDHAU, LEGAU, SVFB, SEMR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, DocuSign Inc, DoorDash Inc, Futu Holdings, Shopify Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Yalla Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $43.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JD.com Inc (JD) - 51,650,366 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,722,734 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.40% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 40,428,863 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Sea Ltd (SE) - 9,505,500 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 613,095 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 40,428,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $178.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,340,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,571,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,559,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 190.52%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 5,151,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 263.82%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $175.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,806,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 167.03%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1494.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 517,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $388.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,450,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 340.30%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $588.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 737,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $552.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,156,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $24.42.

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 24.78%. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Tiger Global Management LLC still held 20,821,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.