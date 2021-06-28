Logo
Tiger Global Management LLC Buys Roblox Corp, DocuSign Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, Yalla Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Tiger Global Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Roblox Corp, DocuSign Inc, DoorDash Inc, Futu Holdings, Shopify Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, Yalla Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiger Global Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tiger Global Management LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $43.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Chase Coleman 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chase+coleman/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chase Coleman
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 51,650,366 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,722,734 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.40%
  3. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 40,428,863 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 9,505,500 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 613,095 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $77, with an estimated average price of $69.7. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 40,428,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $191, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $178.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 3,340,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,571,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $36.77, with an estimated average price of $31.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,559,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

Tiger Global Management LLC initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 190.52%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $284.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 5,151,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 263.82%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $175.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,806,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 167.03%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1494.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 517,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 69.57%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $388.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,450,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 340.30%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $588.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 737,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Tiger Global Management LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $552.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,156,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)

Tiger Global Management LLC sold out a holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $24.42.

Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Tiger Global Management LLC reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 24.78%. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Tiger Global Management LLC still held 20,821,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chase Coleman. Also check out:

1. Chase Coleman's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chase Coleman's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chase Coleman's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chase Coleman keeps buying
