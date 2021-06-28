Primecap Odyssey Funds' 2021 Semiannual Letter to Shareholders

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

For the six months ended April 30, 2021, the PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund, PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund, and PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund produced total returns of +38.17%, +34.34%, and +30.52%, respectively. The unmanaged S&P 500 Index produced a total return of +28.85% during the period.

The U.S. equity market climbed relentlessly during the period, extending its now year-long recov-ery from the March 2020 nadir. The pairing of miraculous vaccines and unprecedented fiscal-monetary accommodation offered the market an apparent “bridge” to post-pandemic normalcy. No matter the depth of the ensuing chasm – an aggressive third wave of COVID-19 and alarm-ing political unrest tested these depths in January – this bridge endured.

When COVID-19 finally signaled a partial domestic retreat, aided by a ramping vaccination roll-out, the economy’s reopening quickly accelerated. Indeed, the approach of so-called herd immunity – perhaps three-quarters of American adults were either vaccinated or previously-infected by period-end – unleashed a broader optimism, with consumer confidence indices surg-ing to pre-pandemic levels. The forecasted economic revival will almost entirely heal corporate America’s once-hobbled income statement: 2021 earnings expectations leapt a staggering 11% during the period, returning to within 5% of their original pre-pandemic estimate.

Notably, despite the continuity in trajectory, this most recent upswing is almost unrecognizable from last year’s resurgence. The rotation in sector leadership has been dramatic, as the initial pandemic stalwarts yielded to cyclical beneficiaries. Two early laggards, energy and financials, led all sectors during the period, returning +76% and +54%. Industrials (+35%) and materials (+33%), bolstered by higher commodity prices, also outperformed. Meanwhile, last year’s best-performing sectors, information technology and consumer discretionary, lagged the market (+26% and +23%, respectively). And defensive sectors, logical safe havens mid-panic, trailed even further, including health care (+20%) and consumer staples (+13%).

In related moves, value stocks outperformed their growth brethren (the respective Russell 3000 indices returned +38% and +25%) and small-cap stocks easily outpaced large-cap peers (+48% for the Russell 2000 versus +30% for the Russell 1000). The market’s three largest companies, Apple ( AAPL, Financial) (+21%), Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) (+25%), and Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) (+14%), all underperformed.

This rotation largely benefited the Funds, which had previously struggled to keep pace with Big Tech’s pandemic-fueled ascendance. Stock selection during the period was uniformly favorable across the Funds, as differentiated holdings in information technology, industrials, and consumer discretionary delivered superior results. The impact of sector allocation, however, was mixed.

Each of the Funds held an overweight position in the health care and industrials sectors, and an underweight position in the energy, real estate, consumer staples, communication services, materials, and utilities sectors. The Stock Fund dipped to an underweight position in consumer discretionary, while its peer Odyssey Funds retained their overweight stances. Elsewhere, the

Stock Fund maintained an underweight in information technology and an overweight in finan-cials; the Aggressive Growth Fund featured the opposite weightings; and the Growth Fund held underweight positions in both sectors.

A more detailed discussion of the results of each PRIMECAP Odyssey Fund follows.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund

For the six months ended April 30, 2021, the Stock Fund’s total return of +38.17% led the S&P 500’s total return of +28.85%. Relative to the S&P 500, favorable stock selection was the primary driver, while a modest sector allocation tailwind also benefited relative results.

The Fund’s sector positioning was favorable overall. The Stock Fund had larger exposures to certain high-performing cyclical sectors, including industrials (19% of average assets) and financials (13%), than its Odyssey Fund peers. It also maintained a smaller health care overweight position (23%), mitigating that sector’s allocation headwind. Elsewhere, underweight positions in consumer staples and utilities, the two worst-performing sectors, were advantageous, while an underweight position in energy and a modest cash position provided a partial offset.

Strong stock selection led the outperformance during the period, though health care was a notable exception. The Fund’s largest position, Eli Lilly ( LLY, Financial), logged a +41% return, but health care holdings lagged more generally, as pharmaceutical giant Astrazeneca ( AZN, Financial) (+8%) and biotechnology leaders Amgen ( AMGN, Financial) (+12%) and Biogen ( BIIB, Financial) (+6%) weighed on relative results.

The Fund’s less conventional holdings within information technology generated meaningful sector-level outperformance (+41% portfolio sector return versus +26% benchmark return). Applied Materials (AMAT) (+125%), HP (+93%), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) (+89%), and NetApp (NTAP) (+73%) were among the standouts. Similarly, within consumer discretionary, several stocks contributed to robust sector-level results (+42% portfolio sector return versus +23% benchmark return), including L Brands (LB) (+106%), Carnival (CCL) (+104%), Mattel (MAT) (+56%), Ross (ROST) (+54%), and CarMax (KMX) (+54%). Within these two sectors, limited exposure to Apple (+21%) and Amazon (+14%) was also helpful.

Elsewhere, the airlines outperformed as the reopening unfolded and air travel steadily returned; American (AAL) (+93%), United (UAL) (+61%), Southwest (LUV) (+59%), and supplier Airbus (XPAR:AIR) (+65%) all soared. Two other sizable industrials holdings, engineering and construction firm AECOM (ACM) (+48%) and German industrial automation company Siemens (XTER:SIE) (+46%), also boosted relative results. And within financials, several large banks (Wells Fargo (WFC) +112%, Citigroup (C) +75%, Bank of America (BAC) +73%, and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) +59%) bounced aggressively, complementing strength in Discover (DFS) (+77%) and Charles Schwab (SCHW) (+72%).

The top 10 holdings, which collectively represented 28.3% of the portfolio at the period end, are listed below:

PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock Fund Ending % of Top 10 Holdings as of 4/30/21 Total Portfolio* Eli Lilly & Co. 4.0 AstraZeneca PLC - ADR 3.3 AECOM 3.3 Siemens AG 2.8 Microsoft Corp. 2.8 FedEx Corp. 2.6 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2.5 Sony Group Corp. - ADR (SONY) 2.4 Southwest Airlines Co. 2.4 Wells Fargo & Co. 2.2 Total % of Portfolio 28.3

The percentage is calculated by using the ending market value of the security divided by the ending market value of the total investments of the Fund.

PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund

For the six months ended April 30, 2021, the Growth Fund returned +34.34%, ahead of both the S&P 500’s +28.85% total return and the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s total return of +24.31%. Relative to the S&P 500, favorable stock selection more than offset unfavorable sector allocation.

The Growth Fund’s larger overweight position in health care (31% average weighting) dragged on relative performance. This helped tip the overall impact of the Fund’s sector allocation from positive to negative, as did lesser exposures to industrials (13%) and financials (8%). In the latter case, the Growth Fund maintained an underweight position (11% S&P 500 average weighting) versus the Stock Fund’s overweight position.

However, as with the Stock Fund, substantial selection strength in information technology, industrials, consumer discretionary, and financials generated healthy outperformance overall. Blackberry (BB) (+97%) and Micron (MU) (+71%) in information technology, Capri Holdings (CPRI) (+160%) and Tesla (TSLA) (+83%) in consumer discretionary, and Morgan Stanley (MS) (+73%) and Raymond James (RJF) (+72%) in financials were some of the differentiated contributors in the Growth Fund. Within health care, where the Fund’s greater biotechnology exposure proved disadvantageous, Seagen (-14%), Epizyme (EPZM) (-37%), and FibroGen (FGEN) (-42%) each experienced company-specific setbacks amid a broader biotechnology sell-off.

The top 10 holdings, which collectively represented 25.9% of the portfolio at the period end, are listed below:

PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund Ending % of Top 10 Holdings as of 4/30/21 Total Portfolio* Eli Lilly & Co. 3.1 Alphabet Inc. Class A & Class C 3.0 AECOM 2.8 Micron Technology, Inc. 2.7 BeiGene Ltd. - ADR 2.6 ABIOMED, Inc. 2.6 Biogen, Inc. 2.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - ADR 2.4 Morgan Stanley 2.3 Insulet Corp. 2.0 Total % of Portfolio 25.9

PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund

For the six months ended April 30, 2021, the Aggressive Growth Fund’s total return of +30.52% led both the S&P 500’s total return of +28.85% and the Russell Midcap Growth Index’s total return of +24.84%. Relative to the S&P 500, positive stock selection more than offset unfavorable sector allocation.

The Fund’s sector allocation was modestly worse than that of each of its Odyssey Fund peers. Further reduced exposure to both industrials (10% average weighting) and financials (5%) was again an incremental headwind. Indeed, financials joined health care as a primary detractor over-all, as stock selection was also unfavorable, owing to more limited bank exposure and a sizable position in MarketAxess (MKTX) (-9%).

Stock selection was nonetheless favorable in aggregate, reflecting familiar strength in information technology, industrials, and consumer discretionary. The Aggressive Growth Fund’s larger posi-tion in Tesla (+83%), in particular, provided a substantial relative boost, with most of the gains coming before its late-December addition to the S&P 500. Within health care, BioNTech (BNTX) (+121%) surged in concert with the approval and ongoing distribution of its efficacious mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, but this was not enough to overcome broad-based bio-technology weakness in the Aggressive Growth Fund’s health care portfolio.

The top 10 holdings, which collectively represented 25.7% of the portfolio at the period end, are listed below:

PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund Ending % of Top 10 Holdings as of 4/30/21 Total Portfolio* Micron Technology, Inc. 3.6 Sony Group Corp. - ADR 3.2 BioNTech SE - ADR 3.0 Tesla, Inc. 2.7 ABIOMED, Inc. 2.6 BeiGene Ltd. - ADR 2.3 Biogen, Inc. 2.2 Seagen, Inc. 2.1 Alphabet Inc. Class A & Class C 2.1 Baidu, Inc. - ADR 1.9 Total % of Portfolio 25.7

Outlook

The last year has been marked by both adversity and resolve. Not since the Second World War have so many countries been marshalled into synchronous combat (of sorts), nor have so many entire societies coalesced around such a singular objective. Nearly three million lives have been lost thus far, and there remain troubling unanswered questions about SAR-CoV-2’s origins. But along the way we have witnessed heroism and ingenuity and victories, too.

The world’s greatest pandemic triumph merits repeating: within the confines of a single calendar year, modern medicine identified a novel virus and created a 95%-effective vaccine against it. While many vaccines have played a role, two stand out as especially exceptional: the mRNA-based solutions of BioNTech and Moderna (MRNA). The Aggressive Growth Fund established a position in BioNTech before SARS-CoV-2’s arrival in Wuhan. Our initial thesis revolved around the trans-formative potential of mRNA technology coupled with the prophetic genius of its founder, Ugur Sahin. At the time, the company was focused primarily on cancer treatments, but vaccines were also a promising application.

When Covid struck, Dr. Sahin and team devoted their expertise, technology, and intellectual property to create a revolutionary vaccine and partnered with Pfizer (PFE) to amplify production capacity. The market responded favorably to this unexpected windfall – the stock more than doubled last calendar year, and did so again year-to-date. But the stock now fluctuates heavily on vaccine news and, trading at roughly half the market multiple (less than 11x 2022 P/E), is viewed as something of a one-time winner. We instead regard the vaccine as confirming mRNA’s potential; our bigger-picture thesis has thus been emboldened by Covid, not diminished by its possible impermanence.

BioNTech’s situation is unique, but it is emblematic of the opportunity we see in novel treat-ments and therapies. Health care more generally remains a focal point for the Funds. It is the Growth and Aggressive Growth Funds’ largest sector allocation and the Stock Fund’s second-largest allocation. We expected the pandemic to highlight the sector’s unsung significance – in sharp contrast to its usual position in political and regulatory crosshairs. But even a world-saving medical miracle has been unable to shake health care of its reputational woe. The sector under-performed during the period, and our pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks fared even worse on average. The sector continues to trade at a healthy discount to the market (16.3x 2022 P/E versus 20.1x). While we acknowledge ongoing threats, including an ill-advised effort to waive vaccine makers’ intellectual property rights, we assess the sector’s relative outlook as bright.

Zooming further out, our view on U.S. equities overall remains conflicted. Market-wide valu-ations are clearly elevated (20.1x P/E valuation on recovered 2022 estimated earnings). Mean-while, an extraordinary monetary-fiscal experiment is underway: the Federal Reserve is balancing explosive money supply (more than 25% M2 growth in the twelve months ended February 2021) with repressed interest rates, while the federal government exhibits unending appetite for deficit-spending stimulus. And yet equities compare favorably to many alternatives, most obviously inflation-exposed fixed income securities.

We are skeptical this unique cocktail of massive government intervention, outsized economic growth, and near-zero interest rates is collectively sustainable. In particular, the risk of inflation has increased but remains underappreciated. Treasury yields nearly doubled during the period (the 10-year Treasury yield increased from 0.9% to 1.7%) but remain historically low. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate, a market-based gauge of inflation expectations, has rocketed higher from its 0.5% pandemic bottom to 2.4% at period-end; this is the highest level since 2013, and yet a mid-2 reading is hardly a distress signal. Similarly, the Federal Reserve has been adamant that inflation will not sustain, and March’s consumer price index mini-spike to 2.6% is just the start of a transitory “scare” in market parlance.

That said, we are not so foolhardy to declare runaway inflation inevitable, as our suspicion of macroeconomic prognostications applies internally, as well. We are simply wary that today’s asset-centric inflation may soon hemorrhage into everyday life. And while our portfolio holdings are not immune from inflation’s pernicious effects, we expect the Funds to fare comparatively well should inflation worsen and persist.

To summarize, we believe the present moment is something of a “fat tails” environment despite widespread complacency: unusually large risks loom even as a robust recovery unfolds. Despite this, we remain committed to our investment philosophy: we seek to own individual companies with long-term prospects materially better than market prices imply. This bottom-up analysis contemplates macroeconomic possibilities but then largely discounts them, relying instead on deep micro-level insights to craft company-specific trajectories. Our portfolio has thus always been positioned for the long-term, not for the pandemic, and we believe it continues to feature an attractive combination of above-market growth at below-market valuations.

