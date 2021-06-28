Logo
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering of 7.875% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WESTBURY, N.Y., June 28, 2021

WESTBURY, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE: ACR) (the "Company") announced today the pricing of a follow-on public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its 7.875% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of the Preferred Stock. The Preferred Stock has a $25.00 per share liquidation preference. The Company will receive gross proceeds of $50.0 million from the sale of the Preferred Stock before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on June 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to make loan originations consistent with its investment policies and for general corporate purposes.

The Preferred Stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ACR PrD."

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a prospectus, related to the Preferred Stock has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering was made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus filed by the Company with the SEC.

Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attn: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under the Company's name.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top U.S. markets. For more information, please contact investor relations at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "trend," "will," "continue," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "look forward" or other similar words or terms. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the offering of the Preferred Stock, the expected use of the net proceeds from the offering, and the Company's expectations concerning closing the offering. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors should consider the Company's investment objectives, risks, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus contains this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

favicon.png?sn=NY26418&sd=2021-06-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acres-commercial-realty-corp-announces-pricing-of-follow-on-public-offering-of-7-875-series-d-cumulative-redeemable-preferred-stock-301321341.html

SOURCE ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY26418&Transmission_Id=202106281712PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY26418&DateId=20210628
