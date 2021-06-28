Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GSAH, SVOK, SHSP, and THMA

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. II (: GSAH)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GSAH and Mirion Technologies.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: SVOK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SVOK with Boxed.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NasdaqCM: SHSP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SHSP to Constant Contact for $17.10 in cash per share.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: THMA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of THMA and Pear Therapeutics.

