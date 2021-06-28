Institutional Property Advisors Closes $90 Million Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Sale in Pennsylvania

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Institutional Property Advisors Closes $90 Million Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Sale in Pennsylvania

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Institutional+Property+Advisors+%28IPA%29, a division of Marcus+%26amp%3B+Millichap+%28NYSE%3A+MMI%29, announced the sale of Camp Hill Shopping Center, a 430,198-square-foot shopping center located at 3301 Trindle Road in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. The sales price is approximately $90 million.

“Camp Hill Shopping Center is one of the many outstanding grocery-anchored shopping centers within the Cedar Realty Trust portfolio,” said Brad Nathanson, IPA senior managing director. “Currently 96% occupied, the property is anchored by one of the top-performing Giant Food Markets in the entire chain, operating out of 92,939 square feet, which makes it one of the tenant’s largest locations.” Nathanson represented the seller, Cedar Realty Trust, and identified the buyer, GSD CampHill Pradsavi Group LLC. Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation arranged the debt on behalf of the buyer.

“Anchor sales for Camp Hill are some of the best within their respective chains, which lead to the historical high retention of tenancy,” Nathanson said. “Camp Hill Shopping Center is arguably the best-located and tenanted shopping center within all of Central Pennsylvania, led by market-share leading Giant Food Markets in their flagship store.” Additional tenants include Boscov’s Department Store, Staples, Five Below, Barnes & Noble, and LA Fitness.

The Camp Hill Shopping Center is located at the pinnacle hub of Route 15 and Route 11 on the Western Shores of Harrisburg in a high-growth market where substantial industrial development over the past 10 years has made it one of the top corridors in the United States. Once an enclosed mall, the center was redeveloped by Cedar Realty Trust in 2005.

“There is tremendous demand for dominant grocery-anchored shopping centers nationally, given the rebound in the markets post-COVID and the attractive debt markets,” Nathanson concluded. “In fact, demand is outpacing the supply of first-class, high-performing assets like Camp Hill Shopping Center.” Bruce Schanzer, CEO of Cedar Realty Trust, commented: “We are very pleased with this transaction. Thank you to Brad Nathanson and his IPA colleagues for their professionalism and dedication in seeing this to a satisfactory conclusion.” Cedar will be retaining property management of the asset. Sean Beuche, license no. RM424190, is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Pennsylvania.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210628005843r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005843/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment