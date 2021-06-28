Natus Chairperson Dr. Barbara Paul Retires; Board Elects Current Board Member Joshua Levine as Chairperson

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Natus Chairperson Dr. Barbara Paul Retires; Board Elects Current Board Member Joshua Levine as Chairperson

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (

NTUS, Financial) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced Dr. Barbara Paul, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors will retire from the Board effective June 30, 2021. The Board has elected independent director Joshua Levine who has served on the Natus board since 2018 as the new Chairperson.

Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus, said, “Barbara played an instrumental role on our board over the past five years, helping to guide the One Natus transformation. Barbara’s experience as a healthcare provider has proven to be valuable to all our stakeholders and we are a stronger company as a result of her contributions. Barbara’s guidance and counsel will be missed, and I am grateful for her service.”

“I have appreciated and enjoyed the opportunity to serve on Natus’ board, and am proud of the collective achievements and significant progress made by the Company over the past five years. It has been my privilege to serve as board chair,” said Dr. Paul.

“I am grateful for the trust of my fellow board members in appointing me to this leadership position. I want to thank Dr. Paul for her service and leadership of the board,” said Joshua Levine, Natus’ new Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Paul’s decision to retire from the Board after five years of distinguished service did not result from any disagreement with the Company or its management.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Natus Medical Incorporated
B. Drew Davies
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(925) 223-6700
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3MTgzNyM0MjczMjQyIzIwMjg2Njc=
50e30bc6-10f1-4f66-ae40-394176838236
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment