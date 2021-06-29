The Lung Health Foundation Contracts with Cloud DX to Manage Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease with Remote Patient Monitoring

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial), a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions announced today a new partnership with the Lung Health Foundation to supply remote patient monitoring (RPM) kits and services in the Province of Ontario. The Lung Health Foundation intends to deploy Cloud DX Connected Health through Ontario-based hospital partners to improve care for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

This announcement is the latest in a series of contracts announced by Cloud DX in recent weeks, including a contract extension with a large Canadian provincial health authority, a partnership agreement with US-based Maxwell Telecare and a virtual clinic deployment in Newfoundland.

According to Canadian Institute of Health Information, over 23,000 Ontarians are admitted to hospital every year for COPD. Each hospital stay lasts an average of 5.6 days at an average cost to the province of $6,200 per visit or $142 million per year, making COPD exacerbation one of the largest healthcare costs in Ontario.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare providers to improve COPD patient outcomes, with deployments at Markham Stouffville Hospital, Hamilton Health Sciences and Kingston Health Sciences Centre among others. Remote monitoring by Cloud DX helps clinicians detect symptoms of COPD exacerbation earlier, and trigger pre-approved action plans to guide COPD patients to take immediate steps to alleviate their symptoms, reducing ER visits and hospitalizations. The result is better healthcare outcomes for patients and lower COPD hospital costs.

This 12-month contract can be renewed by Lung Health or any of the participating healthcare partners at the completion of the initial term. Cloud DX charges upfront for Connected Health Kits that are prescribed to patients for use at home, and then charges a per patient per month fee for software, services and support as each patient enrolls in the Connected Health system. In this case, all fees are paid by Lung Health.

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the vulnerability of individuals with COPD. Remote patient monitoring has been shown to be beneficial in helping predict exacerbations while providing patients with critical information required to manage their own condition. Early intervention and better disease management improves quality of life and lowers healthcare resource utilization. Private-public partnerships such as the one between our two organizations are key to getting at the core of some of the healthcare challenges we've long been facing,” says Peter Glazier, Executive Vice President of the Lung Health Foundation.

"Cloud DX Connected Health has been shown to be a powerful tool to mitigate the impact of COPD, improving the lives of patients while at the same time streamlining provider workflows. We're proud to be a partner with the Lung Health Foundation to expand the number of Ontarians that have access to this life-changing technology," stated Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul.

About the Lung Health Foundation

The Lung Health Foundation is the leading Canadian health charity dedicated to improving lung health through a uniquely integrated approach that identifies gaps and fills them through investments in ground-breaking research and urgently needed programs and supports, policy and practice change, and promoting awareness about lung health issues affecting all Canadians.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future, Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company “World Changing Idea” finalist and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

