Albertsons Companies Supplier Avanti Frozen Foods Issues a Shrimp Recall Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Albertsons Companies(NYSE: ACI) announces removal of certain Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings with sauce, in cooperation with supplier Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd.’s recall. The shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Avanti Frozen Foods' recall announcement can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005853/en/

WaterfrontShrimp.jpg

Waterfront Bistro Shrimp Cocktail Ring (Photo: Business Wire)

Salmonella isan organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The 16-ounce Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail ring with saucewas supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods and was available for purchase in California, New Mexico and Texas from the following store banners: Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, United, Amigos, Market Street and Albertsons Market. Customers may have purchased the shrimp in stores, online for Drive Up and Go or grocery delivery.

The Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail ring comes in a 16-ounce container and includes a 4-ounce container of cocktail sauce. This is sold frozen. The round plastic container is clear on the top with a black bottom. The Waterfront Bistro logo is visible on the label in the center of the container which describes the product as cooked in shell, deveined shrimp cocktail with sauce. The affected product has a best before date of 10/30/2022 or 10/31/2022 and may have been purchased at one of the banners listed above beginning in January 2021.

The Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings being recalled bear the UPC code 21130 12627. The UPC code can be found on the bottom of the package below the barcode. Products not bearing best before dates of 10/30/2022 or 10/31/2022 are not affected by, or involved in, this recall.

To date there have not been any reports of Salmonella-related illness associated with Waterfront Bistro shrimp cocktail rings.

The potential for contamination was identified by the FDA based on its prior testing of frozen cooked shrimp imported by Avanti Frozen Foods that was found to contain Salmonella. Avanti Frozen Foods did not distribute and destroyed that prior shipment found to be violative. The company has taken preventative steps to eliminate the potential for future contamination.

Customers who have purchased this product are asked to discard or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Relish Foods Inc., the broker for Avanti Frozen Foods, at 1-888-200-4883. Customers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

Product Recall Details:

Product

Name

Packaging

UPC

Best

Before

Lot Code

Store Names

States

Waterfront Bistro Shrimp Cocktail w/Sauce

Sold frozen in a clear plastic package in the meat and seafood department

21130 12627

10/30/2022 and 10/31/2022

20305, 20306

Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market

California, New Mexico and Texas

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210628005853r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005853/en/

