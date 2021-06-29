U-Haul of Forest Park in Kenosha Closes after 44 Years

PR Newswire

KENOSHA, Wis., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul of Forest Park at 6503 39th Ave. permanently closed its doors on June 24 after 44 years of serving the local community.

The facility had been open to self-move customers since 1977. U-Haul® sold the 0.72-acre property and 3,500-square-foot building to Grasscape Landscaping of Wisconsin, LLC.

Customers of this former U-Haul location can find a full line of U-Haul products and services just 1.5 miles away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenosha at 4404 52nd St., site of a renovated and repurposed former Walmart® store.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenosha offers truck and trailer sharing, U-Box® portable storage containers, moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, bike racks and more.

Customers also have access to 716 indoor self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. There is the convenience of a covered drive-in area to shield customers from the weather when loading and unloading storage possessions.

"The acquisition of this new store has allowed us to better serve customers with a larger presence in the Kenosha area," said Adam Muszynski, U-Haul Company of South Eastern Wisconsin. "We have the ability to expand further at this location, and we are not immediately limited by the lot size."

Acquisition of the 52nd Street property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

As a result of U-Haul of Forest Park closing, three U-Haul Team Members were let go.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 812,000 rentable storage units and 70.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-of-forest-park-in-kenosha-closes-after-44-years-301321488.html

SOURCE U-Haul