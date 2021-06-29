Logo
Zoom Hires Ricky Kapur as Head of APAC

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tech Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion of Zoom’s APAC Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced Ricky Kapur will join the company as the Head of APAC, effective June 21. Reporting directly to Zoom’s Head of International Abe Smith, Kapur will define and lead the company’s go-to-market strategy for key APAC markets: Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Korea, and Taiwan — exclusive of Japan. Ricky will manage Zoom’s APAC business with supervision and alignment across all cross-functional roles.

Kapur comes to Zoom after five and a half years at Microsoft, where he was most recently Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations for APAC. At Microsoft, he managed all segments, from SMB, Majors through Enterprise, and led a cross-functional team of sales, marketing, partner, and customer success professionals. Zoom is positioned for continued growth in APAC, and to capitalize on these new opportunities, it has expanded its leadership to lead the company through its next phase of expansion in the region.

“Zoom has scaled its operations and business impressively across APAC markets, announcing a Technology Center in India and a Research and Development Center in Singapore within the past year,” said Ricky Kapur, Head of APAC at Zoom. “I am excited to join a company that continues to redefine the way organizations and individuals connect, from breaking barriers for education and healthcare with virtual-learning and telehealth to becoming critical technology for enterprises as they quickly evolved and adapted to a hybrid working model.”

“We are thrilled to have Ricky Kapur lead our go-to-market strategy for all of APAC, a region where we are seeing accelerated growth,” said Abe Smith, Head of International at Zoom. “APAC is a critical region for Zoom, as we invest in infrastructure and expand the presence of our sales, marketing, and research and development teams to best enable organizations of all sizes with seamless and reliable video communications.”

About Ricky Kapur
Ricky Kapur is Head of APAC for Zoom, bringing over 25 years of experience to his role. Prior to joining Zoom, Kapur was Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations at Microsoft APAC. In his role, he managed all segments, from SMB and Majors up to Enterprise and led a cross-functional team of Sales, Marketing, Partner and Customer Success and Operations professionals. Before joining Microsoft, Kapur served as Managing Director at Google where he was responsible for overseeing growth of Google Cloud Platform across APJ. Prior to that, Kapur held the position of Vice President, ASEAN Technology Sales at Oracle. He also worked at Siebel Systems, Unica Corporation, and Chordiant Software. Kapur is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India and holds an MBA from the University of Melbourne.

About Zoom
Zoom is for you. We help you express ideas, connect to others, and build toward a future limited only by your imagination. Our frictionless communications platform is the only one that started with video as its foundation, and we have set the standard for innovation ever since. That is why we are an intuitive, scalable, and secure choice for individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises alike. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom.

Zoom Public Relations
Hayley Yap
APAC PR Lead
[email protected]


c713604d-b94b-40fc-ba5e-96e123a89e5f

