The Estee Lauder Inc (EL) EVP & CFO Tracey Thomas Travis Sold $8.3 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of The Estee Lauder Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tracey Thomas Travis (insider trades) sold 26,792 shares of EL on 06/25/2021 at an average price of $310.01 a share. The total sale was $8.3 million.
