Kanabo Appoints Dr Daniel Poulter MP as Non-Executive Director

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kanabo Appoints Dr Daniel Poulter MP as Non-Executive Director

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Medical cannabis R&D company, Kanabo Group Plc, today announced that it has appointed Dr Dan Poulter MP as a Non-Executive Director to the board. As both a former UK Government health minister, and as the chairperson of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Global Health, Dr Poulter has a detailed knowledge of the drugs and medicines regulatory framework in the UK. His blend of medical, governmental, and healthcare policy experience makes him well positioned to support Kanabo’s mission to establish and lead a regulated medicinal cannabis market in the UK and Europe.

Dr Poulter is a practicing NHS Psychiatrist who believes that prescribed cannabis products could bring considerable health benefits to help people experiencing mental ill health and distress. He has previously been involved in advocating medical cannabis for the benefit of patients through his work on a number of medical and policy bodies.

Avihu Tamir, CEO, Kanabo Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr Dan Poulter, MP as a Non-Executive Director to our board. Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into the business that strengthens our team as we build a medicinal cannabis market in the UK and Europe.”

Dr Poulter said, "As a doctor, I am increasingly aware of the potential of cannabis-based medicines. Cannabis products are fast becoming available that could deliver significant improvements to the lives of thousands of patients suffering from conditions ranging from chronic pain to post traumatic stress disorder.

Kanabo is an established leader in medical cannabis research and innovation. As such, the company is creating a new standard in the industry by providing better and safer access to such cannabis medications. I am pleased to be able to lend my knowledge and experience to the company’s work in this crucially important endeavour."

Chairman of the Board, David Tsur, added: “We are delighted that Dr Dan Poulter has joined us and we’d like to warmly welcome him. He brings a wealth of experience and I’m sure will be a very valuable addition to the Board. It’s an exciting period for Kanabo to execute the company's business plan and to expand its activity and strategic partnerships.”

ABOUT KANABO GROUP PLC:
Kanabo is an industry leader in product development and commercialisation of both cannabis-derived products for medical patients and THC-free products for CBD consumers. It develops high-quality medical cannabis extract formulas, medical device vaporisers, and other innovative delivery methods. Validation activities are conducted at Kanabo’s research lab at the Weizmann Science Park in Israel. With a primary focus on the German and UK Markets, Kanabo has already begun penetrating the European Market, and is positioned to scale up to meet growing market demand and projected sales. Currently, Kanabo is selling its line of CBD formulas for inhalation in the UK and Germany and has agreements with distributors in the pharmaceutical and OTC sectors already in place.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210628005821r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005821/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment