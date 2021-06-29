Kanabo Appoints Dr Daniel Poulter MP as Non-Executive Director

Medical cannabis R&D company, Kanabo Group Plc, today announced that it has appointed Dr Dan Poulter MP as a Non-Executive Director to the board. As both a former UK Government health minister, and as the chairperson of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Global Health, Dr Poulter has a detailed knowledge of the drugs and medicines regulatory framework in the UK. His blend of medical, governmental, and healthcare policy experience makes him well positioned to support Kanabo’s mission to establish and lead a regulated medicinal cannabis market in the UK and Europe.

Dr Poulter is a practicing NHS Psychiatrist who believes that prescribed cannabis products could bring considerable health benefits to help people experiencing mental ill health and distress. He has previously been involved in advocating medical cannabis for the benefit of patients through his work on a number of medical and policy bodies.

Avihu Tamir, CEO, Kanabo Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr Dan Poulter, MP as a Non-Executive Director to our board. Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into the business that strengthens our team as we build a medicinal cannabis market in the UK and Europe.”

Dr Poulter said, "As a doctor, I am increasingly aware of the potential of cannabis-based medicines. Cannabis products are fast becoming available that could deliver significant improvements to the lives of thousands of patients suffering from conditions ranging from chronic pain to post traumatic stress disorder.

Kanabo is an established leader in medical cannabis research and innovation. As such, the company is creating a new standard in the industry by providing better and safer access to such cannabis medications. I am pleased to be able to lend my knowledge and experience to the company’s work in this crucially important endeavour."

Chairman of the Board, David Tsur, added: “We are delighted that Dr Dan Poulter has joined us and we’d like to warmly welcome him. He brings a wealth of experience and I’m sure will be a very valuable addition to the Board. It’s an exciting period for Kanabo to execute the company's business plan and to expand its activity and strategic partnerships.”

ABOUT KANABO GROUP PLC:

Kanabo is an industry leader in product development and commercialisation of both cannabis-derived products for medical patients and THC-free products for CBD consumers. It develops high-quality medical cannabis extract formulas, medical device vaporisers, and other innovative delivery methods. Validation activities are conducted at Kanabo’s research lab at the Weizmann Science Park in Israel. With a primary focus on the German and UK Markets, Kanabo has already begun penetrating the European Market, and is positioned to scale up to meet growing market demand and projected sales. Currently, Kanabo is selling its line of CBD formulas for inhalation in the UK and Germany and has agreements with distributors in the pharmaceutical and OTC sectors already in place.

