Golden Matrix Enters Into Distribution Agreement with Fantasma Games AB to Expand Both Companies' Share in the Online Gaming Market

New Casino Games to be Hosted on Company’s GM-X and GM-Ag Platforms

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Matrix Group Inc. ( GMGI), a developer and licenser of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Fantasma Games AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FAGA; Stockholm: FAGA:SS), a leading gambling technology company, to host Fantasma’s portfolio of casino betting games and expand both companies’ share in the online gaming market worldwide.

The Fantasma gaming portfolio will be featured on GMGI’s state-of-the-art GM-X platform, which currently services 400 plus operators and their 3.5 million registered users in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. It will also be integrated with GMGI’s aggregate platform (GM-Ag), soon to be launched and expected to be adopted globally by numerous gaming operators in the second half of 2021 and beyond.

“We are very excited about this collaboration and distribution agreement with one of the world’s prestigious up-and-coming gaming providers,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. “The addition of the Fantasma game portfolio represents a significant step in our efforts to continually upgrade GMGI’s content offerings and facilitate further expansion and our growing success. We are confident that these new games will be enthusiastically received by our operators and users on the GM-X platform. Also, we expect it to be an added catalyst for our expansion through the GM-Ag platform into new vertical and geographic markets.”

Mr. Goodman said he expected the games to be integrated and live “in the coming weeks.”

“Our success is driven by high quality state-of-the-art casino games,” said Fantasma CEO Jacob Sachs, “and we are delighted to announce this new partnership and engagement with experienced technology provider GMGI. To be part of the impressive GMGI portfolio is solid proof that we produce games that are appreciated among operators as well as their players. We expect this relationship to be mutually beneficial and grow over time.”

About Fantasma Games AB

Fantasma Games is a Stockholm-based game studio founded in 2016. We are proud to have a small yet efficient team of employees from several nationalities, all united around the vision to create slots beyond gambling. Our ever-growing game portfolio, with a wide variety of features and themes, is highly appreciated among players all over the world. As of today, our games are available with over 200 operators, including Leo Vegas, Unibet and Betsson.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

