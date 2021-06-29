CoreLogic and Xceedance announce extended catastrophe modelling collaboration

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CoreLogic and Xceedance announce extended catastrophe modelling collaboration

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced an extended collaboration with Xceedance, a global provider of insurance consulting, managed services and technology. Under this expanded arrangement, re/insurers and brokers will now gain access to CoreLogic’s complete suite of 180+ catastrophe models via transactional, on-demand catastrophe modelling services performed by Xceedance.

Catastrophe models are critical to insurers’ understanding of the risks they are writing, whether it be a typhoon in Asia, earthquake in Italy or wildfire in the USA. Having fast access to accurate, high-quality data and insights is crucial for risk assessment and decision making by underwriters.

CoreLogic is continuously working to meet the expectations of the re/insurance market and the increasing demand for greater flexibility to access and provision catastrophe models. Accordingly, CoreLogic offers its catastrophe models on the open source Oasis Loss Modelling Framework (Oasis LMF) as well as on its own RQE catastrophe modelling platform.

The extended agreement now allows Xceedance to provide transactional based services utilising CoreLogic’s RQE platform with access to the complete suite of 180+ catastrophe models as well as those available on the Oasis LMF platform.

“Whilst we continue to extend the range of models available on the Oasis platform, CoreLogic is delighted to respond to increasing market demand for flexibility, by offering our full suite of models on the RQE platform in partnership with on-demand cat modelling services from Xceedance,” said William Forde, Senior Director, Product Management, Insurance and Spatial Solutions at CoreLogic.

“We are delighted about partnering with CoreLogic, in support of our joint vision to make life easier for re/insurers and brokers, which allows for refined and timely visibility into catastrophic risks,” explained Justin Davies, Head of Region, EMEA at Xceedance. “Cost-effective access to CoreLogic’s broad, high-definition and data enriched catastrophe models brings substantial value to the market.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Xceedance

Xceedance is a global provider of strategic consulting, technology, data sciences, actuarial support, and managed services to property/casualty and life insurance organizations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps re/insurers launch products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytics, and achieve business process optimization. The experienced insurance professionals at Xceedance enable re/insurers, brokers and agents, program administrators, and TPAs worldwide to enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.xceedance.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629005035r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005035/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment