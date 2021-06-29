Logo
Paysafe expands FOX Bet partnership into Michigan

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced an expanded partnership with FOX+Bet, a U.S. online and mobile sports-betting platform operated by Flutter+Entertainment+plc (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR). Building on Paysafe integrations across multiple states, FOX Bet has now strengthened its Michigan sportsbook’s payments offering with the Skrill digital wallet and paysafecard eCash solution.

Paysafe has streamlined payments for Flutter Entertainment’s Betfair and PokerStars brands for well over a decade, and its Skrill solution is already integrated with FOX Bet’s Colorado, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania offering.

Now, the addition of both Skrill and paysafecard will allow FOX Bet to better serve sports bettors in Michigan. After credit and debit cards, digital wallets are Americans’ preferred online payment method, with 40% of consumers using a wallet like Skrill at least monthly, according to Paysafe’s 2021+consumer+survey. The research also revealed that 12% of Americans are using eCash products like paysafecard once a month or more.

Players in Michigan wanting to wager on FOX Bet’s comprehensive range of sports markets – from NFL football, NBA basketball, MLB baseball, and NHL hockey, to Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and local and international soccer games – can use Skrill to make rapid and secure deposits into their sportsbook accounts.

paysafecard is also now available to make deposits with FOX Bet in Michigan and becomes the brand’s very first integrated eCash solution for players whose payment preference is cash. Available at thousands of U.S. retailers, the solution can be purchased in denominations of $10, $25, $50, and $100, providing consumers with a 16-digit code to make online or mobile deposits into their FOX Bet account.

As well as deposits, the expanded Paysafe partnership supports payouts. Winnings can be withdrawn directly into Michigan players’ Skrill accounts and then transferred in real time to their bank accounts. Customers can also use the Skrill+Visa%26reg%3B+Prepaid+Card to withdraw winnings as cash from an ATM.

Philip McHugh, CEO of Paysafe, said: “We’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with FOX Bet. Americans are keenly embracing alternative payment methods, so integrating our best-in-class Skrill and paysafecard solutions, both specifically tailored to sports betting, will ensure that FOX Bet offers all the different ways that players want to pay when they play.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (

NYSE:PSFE, Financial) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About FOX Bet

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States with FOX Sports. FOX Bet brings sports fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated real-money sports wagering on a wide range of sporting events. FOX Bet Super 6 is a free-to-play sports prediction game available nationwide in the United States, excluding Washington state.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629005186r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005186/en/

