Faraday Announces LPDDR4/4X in Samsung 14LPC Process

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced its LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X combo PHY IP up to 4.2Gbps is now available in Samsung’s 14nm LPC process. The silicon proven solution provides smaller area, lower power, and high bandwidth for applications such as multi-media, AR/VR, AI edge computing, AIoT, IIoT, Robot, MFP, SSD, 5G and networking.

Faraday’s newly launched LPDDR4/4X solution, verified in conjunction with Faraday LPDDR4/4X Controller, is compliant with JEDEC standard and supports DFI 4.0. The highly compact design provides additional flexibility with two hardened configurations supporting both in-line rectangular and corner-edge placement. The built-in PLL enables improved input clock jitter performance. The solution also supports both KGD or packaged, single or multi DRAM chips.

“We are pleased to launch the LPDDR4/4X solution in the highly cost-effective Samsung 14LPC process,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “Faraday has accumulated abundance of DDR3/4 and LPDDR3/4 success cases in nodes ranging from 55nm to 28nm across numerous applications. We can now offer Samsung Foundry Customers the benefit of our broad DDR experience. We expect to deliver more high-value, cost effective IP for customers based on Samsung FinFET technology,” he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, DDR2/3/4, LPDDR1/2/3/4/4X, MIPI, V-by-One, USB 2.0/3.1 Gen 1, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, Serial ATA, PCI Express, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Europe, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210629005003r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005003/en/

