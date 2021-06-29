Sage Fruit Company Launches Scavenger Hunt With Eventzee

Tustin, CA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that Sage Fruit Company has launched a fan engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. In partnership with Tony Stewart Racing, the “Sage Fruit Scavenger Hunt” challenges apple and racing fans alike to test their knowledge, and visit race tracks across the country.



Interested parties can join the free event by using code “APPLES” in the Eventzee app. The virtual event features GPS, photo, video, text, and quiz challenges, with new challenges appearing weekly. Through the GPS Challenges, participants are encouraged to attend as many races as they can in the 2021 season. However, those unable to attend will still find fun fruit- and racing-themed challenges to complete.

“The team at Sage Fruit has an eye for detail and design,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “Everything -- from the challenges in their event to the promotional flyer -- highlights their partnership dynamically!”

A ten-minute Zoom call with drivers Tony Stewart and Danny Schatz, as well as an autographed hat will be awarded to the first-place finisher. Second place will receive framed, autographed posters, and third place will receive a Sage Fruit Travel Pack. The hunt will run until Tuesday, November 16, giving participants ample time to complete all the challenges for a chance to win.

“As a partner to Tony Stewart Racing, we wanted to support the team by mobilizing fans in a safe way,” said Kaci Komstadius, Social Media Director of Sage Fruit Company. “At the same time, we wanted fans to learn more about us and the products we grow and sell, but in digestible chunks. Eventzee gave us the flexibility to kill two birds with one stone!”

About Sage Fruit Company

Located in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, the growers of Sage Fruit Company have been supplying customers with apples, pears and cherries for multiple generations. We take great pride in our commitment to quality, innovation, and service. Sage Fruit growers farm several thousand acres of orchards throughout the state of Washington, as well as parts of Oregon. We offer a wide variety of apples and pears throughout the year. In addition, during the summer months we pack both Dark Sweet and Rainier cherries. By using the most efficient growing methods available, we are able to deliver high-quality produce to our customers year-round.

About Tony Stewart Racing

As tenacious as Tony Stewart is in the cockpit of a racecar, he’s proven equally adept at providing cars and equipment for racing’s dirt-track elite. In November 2000, Stewart formed Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), and since it’s inaugural season in 2001, TSR has earned 23 owner championships – 14 in USAC and nine in the World of Outlaws (WoO) Sprint Car Series.

Operating out of a state-of-the-art 25,000- square-foot facility in Brownsburg, Indiana, TSR campaigns a WoO team for ten-time series champion Donny Schatz. Schatz earned TSR’s most recent title when he scored the 2018 WoO Championship with a series-best 22 wins. One of those wins came in the prestigious Kings Royal event at the legendary Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, which is also owned by Stewart.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.