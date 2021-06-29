SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating EQT, SKLZ, MFQAX, and PEOPX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of EQT Corporation, Skillz Inc., AMG Veritas Global Focus Fund Class N, and BNY Mellon S&P 500 Index Fund. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 400-4966.



EQT Corporation (: EQT) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group reminds investors of its ongoing investigation of EQT Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of the assets of Alta Resources Development, LLC. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all the membership interests in Alta's upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion, consisting of $1.0 billion in cash and approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock. EQT is currently facing a securities class action involving misrepresentations to investors about the synergies captured following the acquisition of gas producer Rice Energy Inc. On December 2, 2020, Judge Robert J. Colville of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action, paving the way for litigation to proceed. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Skillz Inc. (: SKLZ) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating Skillz Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders, related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. Investors who purchased the company's securities and still own their shares are encouraged to contact the firm. To learn more about this investigation and your rights as a Skillz shareholder, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

AMG Veritas Global Focus Fund Class N (MFQAX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating AMG Veritas Global Focus Fund Class N regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

BNY Mellon S&P 500 Index Fund (PEOPX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Barr Law Group is investigating BNY Mellon S&P 500 Index Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

[email protected]

(619) 400-4966

www.barrlaw.com

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

[email protected]

619-400-4966

501 W Broadway Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

www.barrlaw.com