Simon Wilson to succeed William Stovin as President of Markel International

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Simon Wilson to succeed William Stovin as President of Markel International

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 29, 2021

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Simon Wilson will become the next President of Markel International, a wholly-owned subsidiary. He will succeed William Stovin who has led the Markel International division since 2008. The transition is part of a planned succession that will fully take effect no later than January 1, 2022, pending regulatory approval.

markel_event_insurance_markel_logo.jpg

Stovin joined Markel as part of the acquisition of Terra Nova Holdings, Ltd. in 2000. The deal was part of a long-term strategy to expand Markel's footprint beyond North America to become a global player in specialty insurance. Toward that end, Stovin played a leading role in helping Markel expand to more than 60 insurance offices in 16 different countries. Under Stovin's leadership, gross written premiums profitably increased at a compound annual growth rate of roughly seven percent—more than doubling the size of the division.

"Markel is a truly remarkable company, and having the opportunity to help expand it to new frontiers has been a great honour. I will always admire this organisation, and I know that Markel International will be in great hands under Simon's leadership," Stovin said.

Robert Cox, President and Chief Operating Officer of Insurance Operations for Markel, commented, "Our global expansion was one of the most important decisions in Markel's history, and William deserves significant credit for making it a success. His disciplined approach to profitably growing our wholesale business while also establishing and expanding our international retail operations has laid the foundation for tremendous growth in the future, and I'm confident that Simon will leverage this foundation to successfully lead our international operations in achieving our profitable growth goals."

Wilson comes to the position with nearly 20 years of experience scaling the international operations of large specialty insurance organisations. He joined Markel in 2010 to spearhead international business development, and he was the primary architect of the National Markets division with operations in Europe and Canada, which profitably grew from $121 million to $402 million in annual gross written premium over the last decade. Wilson currently serves as the Managing Executive of Global Strategy for Markel. Prior to joining Markel, he led the Lloyd's Asia platform in Singapore.

"I'm honoured to have been selected for this role, and look forward to building upon William's legacy. Markel seeks to be a leader in each of our pursuits, and our 90-year history has proven that the best way to do this is through deep expertise and exceptional service. Our commitment to understand our customers' needs while exceeding their expectations will continue to be at the forefront of our minds as we further scale our international operations," Wilson said.

Wilson will report to Cox and work from the London office. Stovin will remain with the company in an advisory capacity into next year.

About Markel
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH26529&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-wilson-to-succeed-william-stovin-as-president-of-markel-international-301321592.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH26529&Transmission_Id=202106290500PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH26529&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment