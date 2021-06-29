Logo
United Airlines Orders 200 More Boeing 737 MAX Jets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Agreement includes 150 737-10 jets, following new model's first flight

- Fuel efficient 737 family advances United's sustainability goals

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 29, 2021

SEATTLE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and United Airlines today announced the carrier will expand its 737 order book by purchasing an additional 200 737 MAX jets, including 150 for the largest member of the family, the 737-10, and 50 for the airplane that serves the heart of the single-aisle market, the 737-8. The new purchase positions United's fleet for growth and accelerating demand for air travel.

"Our 'United Next' vision will revolutionize the experience of flying United as we accelerate our business to meet a resurgence in air travel," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "By adding and upgrading this many aircraft so quickly with our new signature interiors, we'll combine friendly, helpful service with the best experience in the sky, all across our premier global network. At the same time, this move underscores the critical role United plays in fueling the broader U.S. economy – we expect the addition of these new aircraft will have a significant economic impact on the communities we serve in terms of job creation, traveler spending and the shipping of goods and services."

The purchase increases United's order book for the fuel-efficient, single-aisle family to 380 airplanes, including 30 that have been delivered. As the launch customer for the 737-10, United placed its first order in 2017 by converting 100 737-9 orders to the larger 737-10 variant. Today's agreement also includes the purchase of Boeing 737 MAX training simulator data packages to support United's pilot training programs.

Designed and built in Renton, Washington, the 737 MAX family delivers superior efficiency, flexibility and reliability while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by at least 14% compared to the airplanes it replaces. The 737-8 seats up to 189 passengers and can fly 3,550 nautical miles – about 600 miles farther than its predecessor – allowing airlines to offer new and more direct routes for passengers.

The largest model in the family, the 737-10 seats up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration and can fly up to 3,300 miles. The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes, including routes served by 757s.

"We are truly humbled by United Airlines' confidence in the people of Boeing and the airplanes we design and build every day. Our strong partnership, dating back to United's founding, has helped us grow and weather challenges through the decades. As we look forward to the recovery ahead, we are honored that United has once again chosen the 737 family's performance, efficiency and flexibility to power their growing network. The Boeing team is excited to be building hundreds of these new jets for United and delivering on a landmark agreement that solidifies our future together for the next decades," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact:

Jessica Kowal
Boeing Communications
+1 (206) 660-6849
[email protected]

Joe Loeffler
Boeing Communications
+1 425-306-2145
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG26670&sd=2021-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-airlines-orders-200-more-boeing-737-max-jets-301321605.html

SOURCE Boeing

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG26670&Transmission_Id=202106290605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG26670&DateId=20210629
