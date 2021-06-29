Logo
Anguilla Launches New Land Information System from Trimble

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 29, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that the Anguilla Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS) has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its new Land Information System (LIS) built on the Trimble landfolio® platform.

As part of the Anguilla Program (AP), the UK government provided a grant to assist Anguilla in rebuilding its infrastructure following Hurricane Irma in 2017. Trimble was awarded the implementation of the LIS project and worked with the Government of Anguilla through 2020 and the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to implement an integrated and sustainable LIS.

Anguilla's LIS had largely remained unchanged since 1974. While the DLS had been working for many years toward a digital system, the near loss and flooding of the DLS's building following Hurricane Irma, made it clear that the existing paper-based system was at extreme risk and very vulnerable to disasters. The system needed to be updated, digitized and protected. The project's aim was to replace the current paper-based land administration data and systems with a modern, web-enabled LIS to accurately record and facilitate all land-based transactions.

Leslie Hodge, director, Department of Lands and Surveys said, "The Trimble staff associated with the project has brought key best practices and strong technical capacities as well as a wealth of experience from their respective land-related fields for the implementation of the project. The application of landfolio has met the Anguilla DLS' expectations to deliver a state-of-the-art Land Information System to serve the Government of Anguilla and its people."

Landfolio will help the DLS ensure that Anguilla's land records are standardized, auditable and accessible—increasing government transparency, the ease of doing business, and the efficient collection of stamp duties and fees associated with land transactions.

About Trimble Land Administration

Trimble's Land Administration solutions automate and integrate land registries, cadastral mapping, and the permitting and licensing of land for surveyors, governments, and businesses worldwide. Through the integration of a broad portfolio of technologies with workflow management tools, and consulting services, Trimble provides a fully configurable, scalable solution to help drive the efficient administration of land and its associated transactions, rights and agreements. For more information: landadmin.trimble.com.

About the Department of Lands and Surveys, Anguilla

The mission of the Department of Lands and Surveys of the Government of Anguilla is to provide an efficient and reliable land administration system that meets the needs of the island's physical and economic growth through high-quality service. For more information: gov.ai/dls.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

favicon.png?sn=SF27149&sd=2021-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anguilla-launches-new-land-information-system-from-trimble-301321609.html

SOURCE Trimble

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF27149&Transmission_Id=202106290630PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF27149&DateId=20210629
