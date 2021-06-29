Synthetic Biologics Provides Update on SYN-020 Intestinal Alkaline Phosphatase Phase 1 Single-Ascending Dose Clinical Trial

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that patient dosing and observation has been completed in its Phase 1, open label, single-ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial of SYN-020 intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP). The Phase 1 SAD study enrolled 24 healthy adult volunteers into four cohorts with SYN-020 given orally as single doses ranging from 5 mg to 150 mg daily. Analyses of preliminary data demonstrated that SYN-020 maintained a favorable safety profile, was well tolerated at all dose levels, and no adverse events were attributed to the study drug. No serious adverse events were reported.

A second Phase 1 clinical trial intended to evaluate the safety, tolerability and biodistribution of multiple-ascending doses (MAD) of SYN-020 in healthy volunteers is expected to commence during the third quarter of 2021. Topline results from this clinical trial are anticipated during the second quarter of 2022. Both Phase 1 SAD and MAD studies are intended to support the development of SYN-020 in multiple potential clinical indications, including celiac disease, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), radiation enteropathy, and indications to treat and prevent metabolic and inflammatory disorders associated with aging, which are supported by the Company's collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital.

"SYN-020 is a promising, versatile program that has the potential to become a multi-indication, platform therapeutic capable of addressing a considerable unmet need for innovative new therapies targeting disorders stemming from gastrointestinal (GI) inflammation, including celiac disease, NAFLD, and age-related metabolic and inflammatory diseases," said Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer of Synthetic Biologics. "U.S. cases of celiac disease are expected to surpass 4.3 million by 2023, representing a significant market opportunity for a highly differentiated product such as SYN-020. We are very encouraged by these positive Phase 1 results and look forward to SYN-020's continued development, which includes the planned initiation of a second Phase 1, multiple-ascending dose study during the third quarter of 2021."

SYN-020 is a recombinant bovine IAP formulated for oral delivery to the small intestine and designed to diminish intestinal inflammation, tighten the gut barrier to diminish "leaky gut," and promote a healthy microbiome. Despite its broad therapeutic potential, a key hurdle to commercialization has been the high cost of IAP manufacture. Synthetic Biologics has overcome this hurdle and has the ability to produce SYN-020 at a scale and cost viable for clinical and commercial development.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company's lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

