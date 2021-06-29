Pivotree Updates Machine Learning Platform With Image Recognition Features and Enhanced Data Management Functionality

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pivotree Updates Machine Learning Platform With Image Recognition Features and Enhanced Data Management Functionality

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 29, 2021

Leading healthcare organization realizes revenue and process efficiencies after implementing DIVE Machine Learning Platform

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of Frictionless Commerce solutions, today announced the next generation of its DIVE Machine Learning platform, a SaaS-based solution that combines machine learning, master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) to help organizations automate and accelerate how they collect, process and analyze high-value data.

To achieve Frictionless Commerce, companies must provide customers with a seamless journey that guides them from the education phase through to purchase and delivery. The DIVE platform transforms how companies drive insights from data streams at each stage of that process, a critical component in building a successful long-term eCommerce strategy.

The newest version of DIVE Machine Learning provides image and text recognition capabilities, enabling organizations to easily extract data from imagery, and transform typed and handwritten documents into searchable, actionable insights. DIVE is also instrumental in helping companies eliminate manual processes that can lead to costly points of eCommerce friction, while also enabling them to explore the full potential of process automation. Taking advantage of machine learning can help online retailers rapidly prototype new eCommerce apps or functionality in a matter of days or weeks versus months.

One leading health organization is already relying on DIVE to help it process rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests, which it conducts on behalf of corporate and public sector clients. Previously test results were tracked and compiled manually, a costly and error-prone process. In the weeks following a customized DIVE implementation, the company has virtually eliminated input errors and the need for costly outside data entry support, and has brought more speed and efficiency to its PCR test process.

"Each organization's Frictionless Commerce journey is unique, and must navigate through layers of business and technology complexity. At Pivotree we're committed to developing innovative and customizable solutions like DIVE Machine Learning that help solve their specific challenges. These tools help our team of seasoned eCommerce strategists identify and remove points of eCommerce friction for customers, distributors and suppliers, and build a platform that will ensure engaging and profitable online experiences," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO of Pivotree.

To learn more about Pivotree's strategy for frictionless thinking, click here.

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leading global commerce and MDM services provider. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO25875&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivotree-updates-machine-learning-platform-with-image-recognition-features-and-enhanced-data-management-functionality-301321037.html

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO25875&Transmission_Id=202106290700PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO25875&DateId=20210629
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment