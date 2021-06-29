Logo
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Voting Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2021, each of the 3 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on May 31, 2021 with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Company. 74,104,332 shares were voted representing 45.73% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce all resolutions received support from our shareholders at the meeting. Incumbent directors Joseph Grosso, David Terry and Nikolaos Cacos were re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_____________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA26682&sd=2021-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-sky-uranium-announces-voting-results-301321676.html

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA26682&Transmission_Id=202106290700PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA26682&DateId=20210629
