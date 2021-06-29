Logo
vTv Therapeutics to Participate at the 6th World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference with Poster Presentation on HPP737

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. ( VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and psoriasis, today announced that it will be presenting data from the clinical development of HPP737 as a treatment for psoriasis in a poster presentation at the 6th World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference held virtually June 30 – July 3, 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Poster Details:

  • Poster Title: Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of the Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Inhibitor HPP737 Following Single-dose Oral Administration in Healthy Subjects
  • Presenting author: Aaron Burstein, PharmD
  • ID: 35201
  • Topic: 4. Current and new therapeutic modalities

The poster will be added to vTv’s website following the presentation and will be available at: https://vtvtherapeutics.com/pipeline/hpp737/.

About HPP737

HPP737 is a novel, potent, orally administered PDE4 inhibitor discovered by vTv Therapeutics. PDE4 is a validated therapeutic target for the treatment of a variety of disorders including psoriasis. In the phase 1 single ascending dose study presented here and a subsequent multiple-ascending dose study, HPP737 was well tolerated, with little or no gastrointestinal adverse events, such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, across the range of doses tested. HPP737 has evidence supporting target engagement from an ex vivo LPS stimulation TNF-alpha production assay and has demonstrated very potent activity in the Th17 skin resident immune cell activation (sRICA) assay, in which HPP737 was 10-100 fold more potent than apremilast in inhibiting the generation of cytokines/chemokines, depending upon the analyte. HPP737 is currently being tested in an on-going multiple ascending dose phase 1 study that is expected to complete during the third quarter.

About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D) and psoriasis. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathy.

For more information, please visit www.vtvtherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Contacts

Investors:

Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]

or

Media:

[email protected]

Source: vTv Therapeutics Inc.

