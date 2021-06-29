Logo
GB Sciences Using AI Technology in Plant-Based Drug Discovery Research

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Biotech innovator GB Sciences has launched a drug discovery platform using AI technology that can identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) is leading the way in cutting-edge biopharmaceutical research with its novel AI-accelerated drug discovery platform-PhAROS™ - Phytomedical Analytics for Research Optimization at Scale. The PhAROS platform is a revolutionary science gateway and virtual research environment for drug discovery. With the data analytics and machine learning capabilities featured in PhAROS™, researchers can reduce the time and money required for novel, plant-inspired formulations to get to market. GB Sciences says that PhAROS allows for the early exploration and validation of novel plant-based therapeutics-before vast research funds are expended.

606fa0e142316560f8566562f4b4.jpg

GB Sciences started training their proprietary drug discovery platform using their own database describing the active ingredients from the cannabis plant, but they have now expanded their database to include the novel active ingredients in plants and other natural products (like mushrooms) used in contemporary and historical traditional medicine systems around the world. This AI-enabled platform will result in more precise, accurate, and expedited plant-inspired medications manufactured from specific plant compounds optimized in disease-targeted mixtures with a reduction in the side effects commonly associated with traditional, single-molecule prescription medications.

e6bd8293c3a528ec0de10418fe5d.jpg

GB Sciences' President and Chief Science Officer, Andrea Small-Howard, Ph.D., M.B.A., who brings more than 20 years' experience to bear on the company's expansion, says, &ldquo;Our company has assembled the ultimate toolkit to create the 'Future of Medicine': AI technology, plant-based medicine, and hard science. More than anything else, using AI pushes biomedical research forward past simplistic approaches to treating human diseases as if a single 'magic bullet' could cure a complex disease. We now know that most human diseases are complex, yet the industry practice of searching for single-component drugs often leads to serious side effects that need to be treated with additional single-component drugs. AI-enabled technology allows for computer modeling of complex human diseases and the identification of suitably complex, multi-ingredient treatments. PhAROS allows us to look for effective combination drugs amongst all of the known traditional medicine systems and determine which combinations of active ingredients are likely to work synergistically in a complex view of the human disease. The PhAROS platform yields numerous concrete, potentially effective, plant-inspired combination drugs to help millions worldwide and also pre-screens these drug candidates for potentially unwanted side effects.&rdquo;

About GB Sciences
GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) is a phytomedicine-based research and biopharma drug development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through GbS Global Biopharma, our Canadian subsidiary. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in our therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). GB Sciences' novel drug discovery platform has yielded five issued U.S. and three issued international patents, as well as 10 U.S. and 35 international patent-pending applications. In our drug development pipeline, we have four preclinical-stage programs, and our lead Parkinson's disease therapeutic program is being prepared for a First-in-Man clinical trial. In addition to Parkinson's disease, GB Sciences is developing therapeutics for neuropathic pain, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), and heart failure. GB Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. https://gbsciences.com

Media Contact
Alexis Quintal
[email protected]

SOURCE: GB Sciences



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652857/GB-Sciences-Using-AI-Technology-in-Plant-Based-Drug-Discovery-Research

img.ashx?id=652857

