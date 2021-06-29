Classworx Announces Upcoming Event with CEO and President Patrick Bertagna of GTX Corp on Tuesday July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx™, is excited to announce an upcoming interview with Patrick Bertagna, CEO and President of GTX Corp (OTC PINK:GTXO).

To reserve a spot in the live Zoom interview with Patrick Bertagna of GTX Corp please click here. The event is taking place on July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST. We will be discussing the past year and the year ahead for GTX Corp.

Classworx™ is the leading community for virtual instructors and others offering Zoom events to list their events on Classworx. Classworx provides a place for instructors, performers, and professionals to host live events via Zoom and earn money from attendees via Stripe. Anyone can use the ClassWorx platform to host classes, seminars, events, one-on-one training sessions and more to earn a living remotely. Instructors join Classworx, set up their profile, link their Zoom and Stripe Accounts and post their class or event schedule for attendees to find. During setup, instructors have the ability to include pictures, a video, a bio and their schedule that displays upcoming classes. Instructors are also able to offer free events if they choose to do so.

In addition to instructors and students, Classworx™ is also offering its services to anyone including individuals, businesses, musicians, celebrities and athletes who want to communicate in a virtual setting, or to create their own profiles and provide visitors information of when they will be virtually available and what they will be covering during those times.

ClassWorx™ has an upcoming interview with GTX Corp CEO and President Patrick Bertagna. The event, GTX Corp. (GTXO) Interview with CEO Patrick Bertagna CEO President, will take place on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST. The interview is scheduled to last approximately 45 minutes and will cover the past year and year ahead for GTX Corp.

The interview is available at no cost to attendees. Reserve your spot here.

Classworx™ offers interviews through Zoom. To request an interview package, please contact Classworx at 470-448-4734 or by email at [email protected].

Watch Previous Interviews on Classworx

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (OTC PINK:GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® - think Dr. Scholl's meets LoJack, the world's first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX's business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ('virtual classes'). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Classworx

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/653381/Classworx-Announces-Upcoming-Event-with-CEO-and-President-Patrick-Bertagna-of-GTX-Corp-on-Tuesday-July-6-2021-at-100-PM-EST





