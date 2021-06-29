Western Union Collaborates with Leading French Fintech Linxo to Launch Digital Money Transfers

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has collaborated with Linxo, a leading budget management and bank account aggregation application in France, to enable users to make local and cross-border payments through Western Union’s platform.

Linxo’s customers can now make and manage money transfers through Western Union’s platform, quickly, conveniently, and reliably, 24/7. Users can fund their transfers through their bank account or card, and have their funds paid out into billions of bank accounts and millions of mobile wallets in approximately 125 countries, or more than half a million retail locations in more than 200 countries and territories.

“We are pleased to be joining forces with Linxo, offering the 3.5 million users of this innovative app access to the broadest digital global network coverage within the cross-border person-to-person payment sector,” said Massimiliano Alvisini, Head of Europe, CIS, and Africa Network at Western Union. “In France, and across the world, we partner with fintechs, banks and post offices, offering their customers flexibility and trust underpinned by technology, customer experience and compliance,” he said.

Established in 2010, Linxo is a pioneering account aggregation fintech, that optimizes bank account and transaction management for its users. The Linxo application is available in both free and premium versions on the Apple+App+Store and on Google+Play.

“By integrating the Western Union platform into our Linxo Marketplace, we are providing our users with a new and seamless customer experience thanks to enhanced functionalities for the management of their financial assets from a single space: consultation and management of accounts, sending or transferring money to their families and loved ones,” comments Bruno Van Haetsdaele, CEO and Co-Founder of Linxo Group. “Our ambition was to create a virtuous and open ecosystem. With the integration of the Western Union platform, this is now a reality. And we will continue to integrate new value-added services to provide our users with a quality service that exceeds their expectations within the Linxo application.”

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows, and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million-retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com

About Linxo

Linxo Group is a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Payment Services, which {harnesses} Crédit Agricole Group’s expertise in marketing, innovation, processing and interbank representation. Since 2010, Linxo Group has been developing and marketing solutions for account aggregation, payment initiation and personal finance management.

The platform of its subsidiary Oxlin, a payment institution authorised by the ACPR [French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority], provides all the technology to access banking data and initiate transfers (services regulated by the Revised European Payment Services Directive no. 2, known as PSD2), with the customer's consent and in a totally secure manner.

The services it offers range from API (Application Program Interface) bricks to complete white-label mobile app solutions covering the needs of start-ups as well as banks and insurance companies. These solutions enable the development of new services and new sources of revenue from multiple use cases: budget management, pathways to credit grants, accounting, loyalty, etc.

Its mobile application Linxo, which is already installed and used by more than 3 million people in France, is an intelligent financial assistant, which allows everyone to have an overview of their finances and to simplify the management of their money.

The company has 85 employees, mainly in Aix-en-Provence and in the Crédit Agricole Villages in Paris and Sophia Antipolis.

