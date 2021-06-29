MCOA Subsidiary cDistro Signs Distribution Agreement with Silo Wellness and Marley One Functional Mushrooms

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Company of America, Inc. ( MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that its new wholly owned subsidiary cDistro, has reached an agreement with Silo Wellness, Inc. (CSE: SILO) ( SILFF) (FRA: 3K70) to distribute Marley One, the first global functional mushroom brand, in collaboration with the Bob Marley Family.



Silo Wellness, a leading global psychedelics company, chose cDistro as one of its first distributors to launch Marley One, the first global functional and psychedelic mushroom consumer brand.



The initial product offering will include a range of functional mushroom tinctures, including species such as cordyceps, lion's mane, chaga, reishi and turkey tail that offer a range of unique health and wellness benefits, from immunity and gut health to cognitive function and sleep enhancement. Silo has also announced that it intends to launch a psychedelic mushroom product line under the Marley name later this year, to be followed by additional functional mushroom products including gummies, capsules and cosmetics.



“We believe it is important to be a leader in providing access to newer product categories, and we are honored to distribute and provide access to Marley One, the first global functional mushroom brand, in collaboration with the Bob Marley Family," said Ron Russo, cDistro’s President. “The Marley family name is an iconic part of our history and we’re thrilled to bring these exciting new products into our fast growing distribution portfolio. We have already commenced our marketing efforts to introduce and distribute Marley One, in collaboration with Silo Wellness and the Bob Marley Family. This distribution agreement and other new initiatives, epitomizes our growth and plans for continued growth and expansion.” “This represents a new beginning for Marijuana Company of America as it begins its quest to diversify its product base and begin significant strides to become a proactive leader in the Cannabis industry,” said Jesus Quintero, CEO of Marijuana Company of America, Inc.



Silo’s CEO, Douglass Gordon, stated, “We are pleased to have chosen cDistro as one of our initial distributors and we expect that as our global functional mushroom brands continues to develop that we will become the world’s first global functional and psychedelic mushroom brand, guided by a vision to help people achieve healthier lifestyle.”



About Marijuana Company of America, Inc. ( MCOA)



Marijuana Company of America is a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry. MCOA focuses on acquisitions, as well as sales and marketing efforts of its wholly owned subsidiaries cDistro and hempsmart™ premium brand of hemp-based CBD (legal cannabidiol) products.

About cDistro

cDistro (Retail Service / Wholesale Prices) distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.

