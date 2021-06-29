Logo
Enphase Launches Encharge® Battery Storage System In Germany

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced the launch of its Encharge battery storage system in Germany, the product’s first expansion into a market outside of the United States.

The Encharge battery storage system offers configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to 42kWh, along with the option to upgrade and expand through the lifetime of the system. The introduction of battery storage to Enphase’s existing microinverter business in Germany will help meet installer and homeowner needs for a safe and reliable all-in-one solution. Homeowners can also use the Enphase Enlighten® mobile app to intelligently manage their solar energy in Self-Consumption Mode to minimize the use of electricity from the grid, which saves on energy bills.

“More than 80 percent of our installations today are for homeowners wanting solar and battery storage,” said Wilhelm Hedtfeld, General Manager of AEP GbR. “With Enphase’s reputation for superior performance and reliability, we expect many of our customers will choose this all-in-one solution.”

“Enphase already offers 24/7 customer support, and now homeowners can count on that for both their microinverters and batteries,” said Michael Wesche, General Manager of Wesche Walser Solar GbR Weiterstadt. “Having one centralized source of training and support for installers makes a big difference in the quality of our interactions with customers.”

“Enphase’s flexibility is a major benefit for our customers,” said Thorsten Schwinn, General Manager of Team Schwinn GmbH. “Instead of needing to predict electricity usage decades into the future, Enphase lets homeowners grow their systems over time to meet their needs with reliable solar and battery solutions.”

Installers in Germany can buy Encharge battery storage from IBC SOLAR AG, with more distributors coming online in the coming weeks.

“At IBC SOLAR, we want to offer our customers storage solutions that are not only high quality, but also very convenient and flexible,” said Andreas Grey, Sales Manager at IBC SOLAR. “The Encharge battery storage system from Enphase fulfils all of this. It is ideally matched to the overall system with Enphase microinverters. In addition, the installation and commissioning of the device is very simple and user-friendly.”

“Enphase offers an all-in-one solution, which allows German homes to optimize their energy usage and reduce their overall energy bill,” said Peter van Berkel, General Manager of Enphase Energy Europe. “Germany is the first expansion market for Encharge battery storage, and we plan to expand the product into other European markets in the coming months.”

The Encharge battery's lithium iron phosphate (LSP) chemistry is safer by design, and Enphase microinverters provide better reliability without high-power DC voltage — putting product safety first where it matters most, at home. A passive cooling system provides better performance with fewer moving parts. And of course, if anything ever goes wrong, Enphase offers 24/7 support. Learn more about Enphase Storage here.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.
Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 34 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to entering new markets, the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including flexibility, safety, quality and reliability, and the ease of installation; our outstanding customer service; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: [email protected]

