Enigmai, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Announces the Addition of Mr. Ziv Shalev as Sales Leader

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Enigmai, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Announces the Addition of Mr. Ziv Shalev as Sales Leader

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Claymont, Delaware, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ziv Shalev has joined the Enigmai team as the lead in sales. Mr. Shalev brings substantial experience and skills to the expanding operations of Enigmai to help the sales process meet demand.

Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategic and Business Development for Enigmai, stated, “I’m excited that Ziv has agreed to join our team. He brings incredibly vast experience with a strong vision for our sales team that will help Enigmai continue to grow.”

Enigmai offers a proprietary WorkForce Management platform that simplifies the scheduling process and streamlines operations. With specific experience in call center technology over the past 20+ years, Mr. Shalev will focus his efforts on capturing more of the call center marketplace as well as branching out into other industries that can benefit from our software. His area of expertise includes software solutions to accelerate and improve performance in Contact centers, and he has built a track record of success for call centers spanning numerous industries. As a serial entrepreneur, Mr. Shalev has founded and co-founded several companies, as well as serving as CEO for several other corporate enterprises since the early 2000s.

Mr. Shalev commented, “I am very happy to join the Enigmai team. Over the years, I have reviewed their WFM solution multiple times and the product offers unique advantages in this market. I know that the solution we can offer new customers will make a real difference to their operations, and this is exactly what makes me so excited to lead the sales team.”

As an expert in call center technology, Mr. Shalev’s primary focus will be sales of Enigmai’s WorkForce Management platform, an all-in-one solution that provides companies with an easy-to-use interface. With just the click of a button, companies can schedule shifts and breaks or allow employees to request time off. Israeli clients of Enigmai are quickly learning the benefits of this web-based solution that is rich with multiple features and integrates with in-house systems.

Mrs. Muskal added, “Everyone at Enigmai is excited to bring about changes in the sales process to implement Ziv’s vision as he applies his outstanding skill set to our sales efforts. He is a leader in this field.”

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, concluded, “I’m pleased to see the addition of Mr. Shalev to the Enigmai team. It speaks to the company’s promising future that someone of Mr. Shalev’s caliber has joined our group. I couldn’t be happier with Enigmai’s direction and plans for growth.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: [email protected]

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (

GSPT, Financial) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: [email protected]

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ti?nf=ODI3MTY4MyM0MjcyNzg5IzUwMDA4MDMwNQ==
53f6efba-0a41-4f20-82a5-5186bb6b8995
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment