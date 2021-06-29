Enigmai, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Announces the Addition of Mr. Ziv Shalev as Sales Leader

Claymont, Delaware, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ziv Shalev has joined the Enigmai team as the lead in sales. Mr. Shalev brings substantial experience and skills to the expanding operations of Enigmai to help the sales process meet demand.



Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategic and Business Development for Enigmai, stated, “I’m excited that Ziv has agreed to join our team. He brings incredibly vast experience with a strong vision for our sales team that will help Enigmai continue to grow.”

Enigmai offers a proprietary WorkForce Management platform that simplifies the scheduling process and streamlines operations. With specific experience in call center technology over the past 20+ years, Mr. Shalev will focus his efforts on capturing more of the call center marketplace as well as branching out into other industries that can benefit from our software. His area of expertise includes software solutions to accelerate and improve performance in Contact centers, and he has built a track record of success for call centers spanning numerous industries. As a serial entrepreneur, Mr. Shalev has founded and co-founded several companies, as well as serving as CEO for several other corporate enterprises since the early 2000s.

Mr. Shalev commented, “I am very happy to join the Enigmai team. Over the years, I have reviewed their WFM solution multiple times and the product offers unique advantages in this market. I know that the solution we can offer new customers will make a real difference to their operations, and this is exactly what makes me so excited to lead the sales team.”

As an expert in call center technology, Mr. Shalev’s primary focus will be sales of Enigmai’s WorkForce Management platform, an all-in-one solution that provides companies with an easy-to-use interface. With just the click of a button, companies can schedule shifts and breaks or allow employees to request time off. Israeli clients of Enigmai are quickly learning the benefits of this web-based solution that is rich with multiple features and integrates with in-house systems.

Mrs. Muskal added, “Everyone at Enigmai is excited to bring about changes in the sales process to implement Ziv’s vision as he applies his outstanding skill set to our sales efforts. He is a leader in this field.”

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, concluded, “I’m pleased to see the addition of Mr. Shalev to the Enigmai team. It speaks to the company’s promising future that someone of Mr. Shalev’s caliber has joined our group. I couldn’t be happier with Enigmai’s direction and plans for growth.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: [email protected]

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. ( GSPT, Financial) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: [email protected]

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

