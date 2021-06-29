Synaptics Rio Touch Controller Enables Power-Efficient LTPO Display Panels in Premium OLED Mobile Devices from Oppo and OnePlus

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Synaptics Rio Touch Controller Enables Power-Efficient LTPO Display Panels in Premium OLED Mobile Devices from Oppo and OnePlus

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Delivering high performance touch sensing with variable refresh rates and optimal battery life

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated ( SYNA) today announced that its Rio family of OLED touch controllers is being used to support LTPO-enabled OLED displays in new flagship mobile phones from leading manufacturers Oppo and One Plus. LTPO displays improve power efficiency by adapting their refresh rate to the content being played while also being sensitive to interference from touch controllers that do not properly support constantly shifting refresh rates. The Synaptics Rio family dynamically adapts to the LTPO panel refresh rate, enabling a smooth touch experience without interfering with the display performance.

The Synaptics Rio touch controller enables a best-in-class touch experience on LTPO display in the Oppo Find X3/X3Pro and OnePlus 9/9Pro devices. In a recent review of the OnePlus 9, Tom’s Hardware noted: “A newcomer to the LTPO mix, the OnePlus 9 Pro, seems to have found the right balance between a fast-refreshing display that adjusts on the fly and good battery life. When we tested OnePlus' new flagship with its dynamic display enabled, it lasted for 10 hours, 40 minutes on our demanding battery test. That's well above average for a smartphone and close to landing on our best phone battery life list. Even better, when we set the phone's display to 60 Hz, it didn't impact battery life at all.”

Low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin film transistor technology is rapidly increasing in popularity as it allows the OLED display to dynamically lower its refresh rate depending on the use case, which results in higher power efficiency. While LTPO’s varying refresh rates have significant power benefits, the noise generated as the display shifts between different refresh rates poses unique challenges to touch controllers. At the same time, LTPO displays are especially sensitive to interference from touch sensors as it shifts to different refresh rates, which can result in display artifacts like ripples or black rolling bands. Rio controllers dynamically adapt to different display refresh rates from 1-120 Hz while maintaining optimum touch performance and avoiding any interference with LTPO displays.

“LTPO is a key technology to improve the power consumption on mobile devices, but challenges with enabling a superior touch experience has held back adoption,” said Craig Stein, SVP & GM, Mobile & IoT Division at Synaptics. “We are excited that Oppo and OnePlus selected Synaptics’ Rio touch controller that supports the widest range of LTPO refresh rates in the industry, maximizing system power efficiency while delivering incredible touch performance.”

About Synaptics Incorporated:
Synaptics ( SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:
Sarah Siripoke
Synaptics
+1-408-518-7669
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3MjA2NyM0MjczNzg0IzIwMTEyMzM=
1534b32f-ce8f-4082-af18-dae773d696a4

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment