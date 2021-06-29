H-CYTE Announces Publication of Positive Real-World Data Relating to the Use of Innovative Treatment (PRP-PBMC) Aimed at Helping Improve Overall Lung Health

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

H-CYTE Announces Publication of Positive Real-World Data Relating to the Use of Innovative Treatment (PRP-PBMC) Aimed at Helping Improve Overall Lung Health

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Statistically Significant Improvement in Pulmonary Function at Both 3 Months and 12 Months Post Treatment

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H-CYTE, Inc. ( HCYT), a medical biosciences company focused on the field of regenerative medicine, today announced the publication of its clinical observational study titled, “Longitudinal Assessment of FEV1 Change Following Autologous Cellular Therapy.”

The study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Regenerative Medicine & Biology Research, relates to the Company’s innovative autologous treatment, and concludes that patients experienced a statistically significant improvement in pulmonary function at both 3 months and 12 months (FEV1 % predicted) and quality of life (CCQ score) post treatment. The study may be accessed at https://athenaeumpub.com/longitudinal-assessment-of-fev1-change-following-autologous-cellular-therapy/.

Robert Greif, H-CYTE Chief Executive Officer stated, “I’m pleased to announce the publishing of this clinically significant real-world data relating to our autologous treatment aimed at improving lung health. In the past and prior to my joining the Company, we believed patients were seeing meaningful improvement in lung function, but we were not in the position to quantify that improvement. With the publishing of this peer reviewed study, we gain tangible data, strengthening the underlying foundation of our current operations, while allowing us to better compose and execute our strategy going forward. We look forward to leveraging this positive data, along with more expected to come, to build sustainable shareholder value. The field of regenerative medicine has immense promise to help transform the current healthcare landscape and offers the potential for new adjunctive care for chronic disorders which continue to increase in prevalence and mortality.”

The study, which involved 281 participants with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). demonstrated that 23% of patients saw an improvement in their lung function by at least 15% from baseline at 3 months post-treatment (FEV1 measures), and 29% of patients saw the same improvement at 12 months post-treatment. At 3 months and 12 months post-treatment, 64% and 67% of participants respectively, experienced a significant quality of life improvement. All participants tolerated the procedure well, and there were no reportable adverse or unexpected events. All participants were able to stay on their physician prescribed medications to manage their COPD. The efficacy, quality of life and safety shown in this study were above and beyond that achieved with their maintenance therapy.
Melissa M. Rubio, PhD, APRN, and certified principal investigator of the study, said, “These findings are particularly important because they suggest that this therapy may help slow or prevent the typical, expected progression of COPD. The duration of treatment effect is especially impressive.”

The data came from an externally validated patient database. The study design was observational following the intervention and therefore the limitations due to lack of a control group are recognized. To address this, a double blind randomized controlled trial involving the Company’s innovative PRP-PBMC therapy is currently being planned.

About H-CYTE, Inc.

H-CYTE is a medical biosciences company focused on the field of regenerative medicine. H-CYTE’s mission is to become a leader in next-generation, cellular therapeutics for the treatment of chronic health conditions, with the ultimate goal of improving patient lives. For more information about H-CYTE, please visit www.HCYTE.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While H-CYTE believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those outlined in H-CYTE’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. H-CYTE expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Each patient is different, and results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is not intended to suggest diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of any disease.

CONTACTS

H-CYTE Investor Relations
Jason Assad
[email protected]
678-570-6791

*Each patient is different, and results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This information is not intended to suggest diagnosis, treatment, cure, or prevention of any disease

ti?nf=ODI3MTg4OCM0MjcyODk4IzIwMTY4ODI=
c6b8ddfb-9617-4588-baab-0722b2d27153

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment